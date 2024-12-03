Volvo VNR Electric surpasses 10M emission-free miles with 600 trucks in US and Canada. Company's commitment to sustainable transport highlighted. Challenges in scaling, but optimism for future electrification. Dealer network and service contracts support customers in transition to zero emissions.

Photo courtesy of Volvo Volvo Trucks North America’s Class 8 leading Volvo VNR Electric model has surpassed 10 million miles of zero-tailpipe emissions in customer operations since commercial orders began in December 2020.

This significant milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to advancing sustainable transportation and innovation. Nearly 600 Volvo VNR Electric trucks are now operating across the United States and Canada by fleets of all sizes, ranging from single trucks with an owner-operator to fleets of over 100 battery-electric trucks.

"Surpassing 10 million miles with the Volvo VNR Electric is a monumental achievement that reflects the dedication of our customers, partners and more than 65 Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealers across North America," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "In October we celebrated reaching 8 million miles, and now we've hit 10 million. This progress is a testament to the trust and commitment of those who believe in our vision for a sustainable future."

Customers operating Volvo VNR Electric trucks are collectively driving more than 200,000 miles per week and showcasing the vehicle's reliability and efficiency in real-world applications. This milestone illustrates Volvo Trucks' impact in electrifying heavy-duty transport and reinforces the effectiveness of the Volvo VNR Electric's advanced features — such as its powerful electric driveline, near-silent operation and multiple battery pack configurations to allow customers to tailor the range to their application.

The Volvo VNR Electric is representative of a total transportation solution ecosystem which has led Volvo Trucks North America to the market leading position and customers to their operational success.

Volvo Trucks' journey to this milestone began with the launch of the Volvo VNR Electric as part of the trailblazing Volvo LIGHTS Project. The $90 million public-private partnership laid the foundation for the scaled adoption of heavy-duty battery-electric trucks by exploring the infrastructure and operational adaptations required to support electric mobility. The company shared its insights from the project through the Volvo LIGHTS Lessons Learned Guidebook, a resource designed to help the broader industry and society transition to zero-emission vehicles.

Despite leading the industry in battery-electric deployments, Voorhoeve acknowledged there have been challenges in scaling heavy-duty zero-emission solutions.

"Although the battery electric deployments have not scaled as quickly as we anticipated or hoped for, Volvo Trucks remains committed to decarbonizing transportation. Our customers are logging an increasing number of miles every day, proving that the shift is not only possible, but is underway. We are optimistic about accelerating the adoption of sustainable technologies through our strong partnerships with our dealers, customers and organizations like PACT [Powering America's Commercial Transportation]."

Volvo Trucks prepared its national dealer network to support customers with the commercial deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks through a comprehensive electromobility ecosystem. The Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealership network now has 69 dealer locations across 28 states and four Canadian provinces, all of which have completed in-depth training program requirements. These dealerships work closely with customers throughout their electrification journey and continue to provide post-deployment support through the Gold Service Contract.

The Volvo VNR Electric is offered with the Gold Service Contract — a comprehensive service and preventative maintenance solution, ensuring long-term performance and reliability with comprehensive battery health monitoring and coverage. This contract provides customers with peace of mind, knowing that their VNR Electric trucks are supported by Volvo's industry-leading service and maintenance program.

In addition, Volvo Financial Services offers flexible financing solutions, including ownership and lease options, as well as Volvo on Demand, an industry-leading truck-as-a-service model. Volvo Trucks' Vendor Direct Shipping program and Turnkey Solutions providers offer charging hardware and infrastructure installation support, making it easier than ever for fleets to transition to electric trucks while being able to focus on their operations and let experts handle their infrastructure solutions, the manufacturer said.

The collaborative efforts of Volvo Trucks, its dealers and customers have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. Volvo Trucks continues to drive forward with its vision of zero-emission transportation, setting a high standard for the industry and fostering a more sustainable future for all.

