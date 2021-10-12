Western Star introduced the newest addition to its purpose-built vocational line-up, the all-new Western Star 47X.

The truck complements the Western Star 49X to establish the Western Star X-Series and extend the platform's reach into entirely new vocational applications.

With a standard 111.6 in. BBC, the 47X is well-suited to regions or applications that require a shorter overall vehicle length, such as drywall trucks, and for those that need to meet federal or local bridge law requirements, such as mixers or super dumps, an optional 110.8 in. BBC.

With the shorter hood and a wheel cut up to 50 degrees, the 47X further optimizes maneuverability for work on construction sites or operation in congested urban environments.

"With the 47X and the 49X, we can offer our vocational customers different options that will give them the right tool for their specific job needs," said David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). "The vocational segment is a broad segment, covering many different applications, and our Western Star X-Series reflects that reality. Whether their work be heavy-haul, logging and timber operations or construction, we have the right Star for our customers.

A Lighter Heavyweight

Western Star has a long legacy of manufacturing durable, hard-working trucks. With the X-Series, DTNA engineers have evolved that legacy to consider the needs of today's customers and have completely reimagined the modern vocational truck.

"A key priority was to consider how to reduce mass without compromising strength," said Tracy Mack-Askew, chief engineer of chassis, propulsion and vocational engineering, DTNA. "From the cab to the frame rails, to powertrain and battery configurations, we examined all features to deliver weight savings to our customers for greater productivity and profitability."

The 47X is approximately 200 lbs. lighter than the 49X in like-for-like spec and is best for weight-sensitive applications like mixers and bulk haul. All X-Series trucks have tougher, yet lighter, single-channel frame rail options versus legacy products. The platform offers frame rails with best-in-class RBM (resisting bending moment) of up to 3.8 million inch-lbs. to last longer and return greater payload. A new 9.5-mm single channel rail option is available and features comparable strength as today's 11-mm rail. Standard high-strength aluminum forward, rear and end-of-frame crossmembers further reduce mass, as does a new two-battery option.

A Cab Fit for a King

The X-Series steel-reinforced aluminum cab further reduces mass by up to 8 percent while offering greater driver comfort with 13 percent more space than competitors. An optional two-person bench seat is available for applications demanding a large on-site crew, and a new space-optimized, in-cab battery box affords additional legroom to the operator. An optional roof-mounted condenser offers maximum airflow through the radiator for stationary applications like construction and mining while keeping operators comfortable.

All X-Series models come standard with operator-centric features such as a wrap-around dash that provides easy access to the driver command center and B-panel. On the B-panel, a flex panel can be prepped for a tablet or configured for an additional 12 switches or 10 gauges. The truck's interior also includes upscale appointments such as metal accents, while all-metal exterior brightwork is distinctive as well as durable.

The 47X's unique hood offers forward visibility of 24.8 ft. — an 11-in. improvement over the 49X — while its composite construction and ISO Tech suspension system resists bending and cracking by absorbing and dissipating vibrations from road inputs.

A Real Power Play

The 47X comes standard with the Detroit DD13 Gen 5 engine, which features higher compression ratios and a new swirl piston design to further improve combustion and efficiency. ThermoCoasting in the DD13 Gen 5 prevents aftertreatment cool-down during a driving regen to keep the system at its optimum temperature and significantly reduce the need for parked regens.

For weight-sensitive applications, the Cummins L9 and X12 engines are available for the 47X. Optional front-engine power take-off (FEPTO) is offered on both Cummins engine offerings and the Detroit DD13 for applications like snowplows. Similarly, rectangular fuel tanks and a raised aftertreatment system mounting are offered with Cummins engines for better clearance for belly plows, making them a clear choice for municipalities and customers maintaining critical roadways in the winter months.

The 47X is also offered with the all-new DT12-V transmission, which is built on the proven DT12 and has more than 35 million miles of vocational-specific testing. The DT12 includes three work-ready mode applications: Rock-free mode, Off-road mode, and Paver mode for the challenges of specific vocational applications.

Standard for any 47X equipped with the DD13 Gen 5, the Detroit Assurance suite of active safety systems brings active safety solutions to the vocational segment, including active brake assist, side guard assist, adaptive cruise control and more to keep operators, workers at the job site, pedestrians and other motorists safe.

Ready to Get On the Job Faster

Western Star partnered with leading truck equipment manufacturers (TEMs) to ensure the X-Series supports fast and efficient upfits. The 47X's mid-chassis packaging has a number of clear back-of-cab configurations while unobstructed frame rails provide more efficient body integration. The QuickFit Interface System offers ready access to electrical architecture and was designed for easy TEM interface, programming and access to power.

The CHEC Tool from DTNA enables TEMs and dealers to view and modify electrical configurations, giving them the power to customize inputs and outputs and change parameters within minutes.

"With the power of QuickFit and CHEC, you can take things that were once considered to be complex, expensive or impossible to do and accomplish them more easily and efficiently," said Carson.

A Flex Panel located in the dash B-panel of the truck gives TEMs the ability to mount body controllers, making Western Star the only OEM that doesn't require compromising space between the seats to do so. The Flex Panel can also accommodate additional gauges, switches, or a RAM Mount prep, depending on customer needs.

The 49X remains an unmatched workhorse ideally suited to heavy haul and logging operations. Both models — depending on spec — are also ready to tackle oil field, towing & recovery, bulk haul, crane and dump applications.

"With the addition of the 47X to the X-Series line-up, Western Star is offering fresh, modern trucks with purposeful technologies to enable all vocational customer's success. The wide breadth of segment coverage means that there's a Star for every need," Carson said.

The all-new 47X is available for order now and delivery to customers begins in early 2022.

For more information, visit https://daimler-trucksnorthamerica.com/47x .

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

