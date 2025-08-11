Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    With New Bridge Now Open on Ala. Highway 75, Crews Working to Demolish Older Structure

    The demolition of the 83-year-old Alabama Highway 75 bridge over Town Creek near Geraldine has begun following the opening of a new, safer structure in July 2025. The new bridge is longer, wider, and taller, providing improved safety for motorists. The demolition process is expected to be completed by fall, marking the completion of the bridge replacement project.

    Mon August 11, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Alabama Department of Transportation


    The old bridge set to be demolished.
    ALDOT photo
    The old bridge set to be demolished.
    The old bridge set to be demolished.   (ALDOT photo) The new bridge.   (ALDOT photo)

    Demolition of the 83-year-old bridge that carried Alabama Highway over Town Creek, north of the DeKalb County community of Geraldine, began July 30, 2025, after a more modern span across the deep ravine opened earlier in the month.

    The newly-built structure provides motorists with a longer, wider and taller bridge that includes shoulders and corrects the steep vertical curves on both approaches to improve safety, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) noted in a news release.

    Once it was completed, crews shifted vehicle traffic to the new bridge, built by Miller and Miller General Contractors in Huntsville at a cost of $13.7 million.

    When the work began in October 2023 to build the new structure, included among the contractor's first tasks were boring and casting eight drilled shafts to form a stable foundation and installing 32 massive steel girders to support the bridge deck.

    At 715-ft.-long, 38-ft.-6-in.-wide and 75-ft.-high, the new bridge is substantially longer, wider and taller than the original span, first constructed in 1942.

    On the first day of the older structure's demolition, a concrete removal subcontractor began the process by cutting into the roadway bridge. It will be removed piece by piece so as to limit disturbing the creek below, according to ALDOT.

    The state agency anticipates that its razing of the older structure and removal of the old bits of roadway on either side of it will be completed this fall, bringing an end to the Ala. 75 bridge replacement.




    Today's top stories

    Joule, Caterpillar, Wheeler Announce Agreement to Power America's Growing Data Center Energy Needs

    Komatsu North America, Pronto Launch Autonomy Solution for Quarry-Size Trucks

    Florida's DOT Ready to Build New Interchange on I-95 at Pioneer Trail in Volusia County

    University of North Alabama Marks Topping Out of Its New $65 Football Stadium

    Pedestrian Bridge for Popular Greenville, S.C. Trail Reaches Building Phase

    Terramac Expands U.S. Dealer Network

    AED's 2025 Leadership Conference Empowers the Next Generation of Equipment Industry Leaders

    DFW Airport Completes Terminal F Module Moves as Sixth Terminal Takes Shape



     

    Read more about...

    Alabama Bridges Demolition highways







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147