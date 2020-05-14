Witzco Trailers Hosts Local Blood Drive

Witzco Trailers Owner/President Josh Weinstein

Witzco Trailers is always eager to do its part to serve the needs of its community, and what better way to do so than hosting blood drives for more than a decade?

The Suncoast Blood Bank has been serving the South Florida communities of Sarasota, Bradenton and Venice for more than 70 years by providing much needed blood products and services to local health facilities. Since 2008, Witzco Trailers has partnered with the Suncoast Blood Bank by hosting blood drives on its lot, the latest of which occurred on March 20.

Donor blood is often vital in providing lifesaving transfusions for trauma victims, organ transplant patients, heart surgery recipients and many patients undergoing disease related treatments. Donating blood is more important than ever in that blood banks are presently facing major challenges.

The amount of people willing to donate blood, as well as their eligibility to donate, is dwindling. Additionally, with the advent of COVID-19, blood banks are experiencing an even larger decrease in donations. Blood drives are being cancelled and potential donors are reticent and may be unaware of the extreme safety of giving blood. The need for donor blood is increasing while the supply is shrinking.

Witzco Trailers Owner/President Josh Weinstein is aware of the importance of donating blood and how it can positively affect the lives of others.

"Over the years there have been family members and friends of mine who have needed blood transfusions after life-saving surgeries," Weinstein said. "These transfusions helped them to recover and heal. It's easy to do and only takes a few minutes to save a life."

