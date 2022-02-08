As Work Truck Week 2022 approaches, NTEA is amping up news around electrification and advanced technologies at the event — announcing 19 vehicles available in Ride & Drive, adding a Green Truck Summit session on electric vehicle upfitting, and sharing that General Motors and Chevrolet will showcase the first-ever 2024 Silverado EV all-electric pickup truck on the Work Truck Show exhibit floor.

Work Truck Week is scheduled March 8 to 11, 2022, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind. Green Truck Summit, a full-day program focused on clean energy trends for commercial vehicles, is March 8. Education sessions run March 8 to 10, and the Work Truck Show exhibit hall is open March 9 to 11.

Event attendees can experience 19 commercial vehicles with the latest advanced technologies, sustainability offerings and alternative fuel applications during the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive, March 9 and 10.

Participating companies include sponsor Allison Transmission, BrightDrop, Clean Fuels Alliance America, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, Electric Last Mile Solutions, Freightliner Custom Chassis, GreenPower Motor Company, International Truck, Kenworth Truck Company, Lightning eMotors, The Lion Electric Co., Peterbilt Motors Company, SEA Electric LLC, Workhorse and XL Fleet.

Featured vehicles incorporate technology that helps reduce fuel use, greenhouse gas emissions or particulate matter and include a range of powertrains, including electric, biodiesel and plug-in hybrid. Full details about the vehicles and technology can be found at worktruckweek.com/rideanddrivevehicles.

Ride & Drive is free to all registered attendees on a first-come, first-served basis and includes opportunities to drive many of the vehicles on city streets.

A new general session, Upfitting Electric Vehicles: Work Truck Industry Challenges and Opportunities, has been added to Green Truck Summit. During the session — moderated by John Davis, creator, host and executive producer of MotorWeek — representatives from Adrian Steel Company, Altec Inc. and Freightliner Trucks will discuss how electric vehicles are impacting commercial vehicle chassis, body and equipment development.

Making its first appearance at a commercial truck industry trade show, the 2024 Silverado EV all-electric full size pickup truck is sure to draw a crowd to the Chevrolet Commercial Vehicles booth (#1829). General Motors designed the truck from the ground up on its Ultium Platform. Chevrolet is one of more than 20 electric vehicle manufacturers exhibiting at Work Truck Week alongside upfitters, modifiers and component/equipment suppliers.

Registration is required to attend Green Truck Summit and access the Work Truck Show exhibit hall. For more information and to register, visit worktruckweek.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

