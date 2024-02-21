Photo courtesy of West Virginia University

Arborists and loggers must use the utmost precaution in their jobs as there is a high risk of injuries and fatalities.

To reduce these risks, West Virginia University Extension Safety and Health is hosting two events — a logging demonstration and training event and a chainsaw safety and tree felling training course — to improve safety conditions in the logging and arboriculture industry.

The first event offered is a Tethered and Winch Assist Steep Slope Logging Demonstration and Training that will be held on March 11-13, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will be held in-person at the WVU Research Forest located just outside of Morgantown.

Loggers and other industry professionals are encouraged to participate in a free Tethered and Winch Assist Steep Slope Logging Demonstration and Training event to see the latest technology and implementation of steep slope logging. There will be several logging equipment companies showcasing and demonstrating their equipment. Participants also can watch logging safety and educational presentations and learn from logging equipment dealers throughout the three-day event. Lunch will be provided each day. Participants do not have to register for this event.

"Tethered and winch assist steep slope logging keeps all employees in the protected cab of a machine, greatly reducing the risk of being injured by falling limbs and trees and still allowing the removal of the previously inaccessible resource," said Pat Donnelly, WVU Extension Safety and Health research assistant for the Timber Safe grant. "With advancements in technology, this type of logging is making its way into the eastern hardwood forests."

WVU Safety and Health Extension also is offering a Chainsaw Safety and Tree Felling course held on April 18-19, 2024. Arborists in the Chainsaw Safety and Tree Felling course will be trained on chainsaw safety and ergonomics, chainsaw design, feature benefits and starting as well as technical cutting, technical felling, limbing and bucking.

The Chainsaw Safety and Tree Felling course counts toward continuing education credits for the International Society of Arboriculture's Certified Arborist program. The cost of the course is $450 per participant with lunch provided each day. All climbing gear, personal protective equipment, saws and gasoline are to be provided by the participant. The course will be held in-person at the WVU Research Forest.

Registration is required for the Chainsaw Safety and Tree Felling course.

"With the dangers that are seen on the job as an arborist and logger, proper training for chainsaw and felling can make all the difference," Donnelly said.

Interested individuals may email [email protected] or contact Donnelly at 304/293-3096 with any questions.

