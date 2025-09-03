The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.7 million in contracts for various highway projects in different counties. Projects include asphalt paving, bridge replacement, intersection reconstruction, and right-of-way work. Funding comes from federal and state dollars with completion dates ranging from 2026 to 2027.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $22.7 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its August regular business meeting.

The commission awarded an $8.29 million bid to Idaho-based H-K Contractors Inc., for combined projects involving asphalt paving, fencing, grading, traffic control and chip seal work on approximately 34 mi. on U.S. 30 at various locations in Lincoln County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The commission awarded a $3.05 million bid to Worland, Wyo.-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., for combined projects involving asphalt paving, fencing, chip seal, traffic control, milling and grading work on approximately 12 mi. on U.S. 26/287 at various locations in Fremont County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2027.

Concrete Works of Colorado Inc. LLC was awarded a $2.08 million bid for intersection reconstruction and slab replacement projects involving concrete paving, traffic control and aggregate surfacing work at various locations on Wyoming Highway 59 & U.S. 14/16 in the city of Gillette in Campbell County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2026.

W.W. Clyde & Co. of Utah was awarded a $1.4 million bid for a bridge replacement project involving structure, grading, traffic control, aggregate surfacing and seeding/erosion control work on approximately 0.15 mi. of County Road 3 at the bridge over Third Sand Creek in Carbon County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

TCA Group Inc. of Montana was awarded a $854,836 contract for a bridge replacement project involving structure, seeding/erosion control, grading, traffic control, guardrail and clearing/grubbing work on approximately 0.10 mi. of Four Mile Creek (County Road 603) in Carbon County. The contract completion date for this project is July 31, 2026.

King Enterprises of Mills, Wyo., was awarded a $1.18 million contract for a right-of-way project involving fencing and clearing/grubbing work on approximately 3.7 mi. on U.S. 189/191 between Daniel Junction and Bondurant Road in Sublette County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2026.

All the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

Funded primarily with state dollars, a $5.83 million bid was awarded to Lovell, Wyo.-based Mountain Construction Co. for a project involving asphalt paving, chip seal, traffic control, aggregate surfacing and stormwater drainage work on approximately 10 mi. of U.S. 14/16/20 between Yellowstone National Park and Cody in Park County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31. 

