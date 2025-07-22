Yanmar CE launches full line of compact equipment, introducing compact track loaders that complement existing models. Increased production capacity in North America signifies a significant milestone in the company's aim to become a global leader in the compact equipment market. The expansion provides customers with enhanced options, built on trust and reliability cultivated over Yanmar's 100-year history.

Yanmar Compact Equipment provides its customers with more options on the job site with the official launch of its full line of compact equipment.

The line is completed following the introduction of Yanmar compact track loaders, now available at dealer lots across North America. The four models complement the existing mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers. The launch is made possible by a 50 percent increase in North American production capacity over the last several years.

Yanmar Compact Equipment North America's new president, Anna Christine Sgro, said the introduction is a milestone that marks a significant step towards the company's mission to become a global leader in the compact equipment market.

"This full range of equipment is built on trust developed over Yanmar's 100 years as a company, 55 of those in compact equipment," Sgro said. "Our dealers, customers and partners rely on us to deliver machines that are not only dependable but also help them grow their businesses. It's part of our mission to continue building success and a richer experience for our stakeholders and customers."

After years of ground-up development, the addition of the Premium Red compact track loaders to Yanmar's compact equipment line expands options for operators looking to take advantage of Yanmar products in more aspects of their operations. It serves as a comprehensive range of products designed to meet the needs of professionals in industries ranging from construction, rental, landscaping, utility and more.

The full line was made possible due to significant investments Yanmar CE has made in North America that have increased production capacity by 50 percent over the last few years. That includes a 32,000-sq.-ft. facility expansion in Yanmar CE North America's Grand Rapids, Minn., headquarters that allowed for a new powder coating paint system, extended assembly line and quality enhancements such as laser cutting tools, robotic welding and more. The enhanced facility positions Yanmar to better serve customers in North America with improved production capabilities and quality.

The introduction comes while Yanmar continues to leverage its resources as a global company, including the sharing of engineering and quality control expertise and processes to provide end-users with the best possible products.

For more information, visit YanmarCE.com.

