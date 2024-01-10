Photo courtesy of AGC of New York State Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

For over 75 years, Fort Miller has been at the forefront of the precast concrete industry, continually adapting to market demands and customer needs. What began with burial vaults and septic tanks in the 1940s to precast steps and residential systems in the 1950s has evolved into a comprehensive range of high-quality products for critical civil, bridge and highway infrastructure.

History

The Hedbring family purchased Wilbert Vault Works in 1948 and renamed the business Fort Miller Company, after the hamlet in which the business resided. At the time of purchase, there were seven employees and one product line. Today, there are 475 employee-owners that make up The Fort Miller Group, a holding company for the four wholly owned primary companies (Fort Miller Precast, Access Anvil, The Fort Miller Service Corp. and TYMETAL). The 75-year transformation into the Fort Miller Group is the result of dedicated associates, a changing environment and market trends.

In response to changing market trends, Fort Miller expanded its offerings in the 1960s, introducing precast manholes, catch basins and environmentally friendly solutions for municipal septic systems. As highway construction gained momentum in the late 1960s and 1970s, Fort Miller embraced the challenge by manufacturing highway median barriers, box culverts and retaining wall products.

The 1980s marked another milestone for the company as the product line further diversified. Fort Miller added a complete range of highway barrier products, expanded its retaining wall system products and began producing custom structures to cater to the unique needs of contractors working on infrastructure projects.

In the following decade, Fort Miller made a significant commitment to the bridge market. It developed an extensive selection of bridge options, including innovative solutions like Inverset (prefabricated bridge units) and SpaanSpan, both low profile bridge systems and the first segmental bridge used in New York State.

Throughout its journey, Fort Miller has remained dedicated to listening to clients and continuously innovating.

"At Fort Miller, we look forward to the future, embracing new challenges and pioneering advancements in the industry," said Scott Harrigan, president of Fort Miller Precast.

Today

In 2019, Fort Miller Group entered the year with a transformative goal to become 100 percent employee owned. As of October 2023, nearly one half of the business is owned by the associates that work there.

Fort Miller Precast stands as a preeminent provider of precast concrete products across North America. Distinguished by its expertise in manufacturing specialized concrete elements, Fort Miller upholds an unrivaled reputation in the industry working on such high-profile projects as Pier 55 (Little Island) and Grand Central Terminal, both in Manhattan, N.Y., The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (Tappan Zee) in Tarrytown, N.Y., The Kosciuszko Bridge in Brooklyn, N.Y., and countless others across the Northeast.

Major Projects

Fort Miller Precast prides itself on its ability to become an integral part of any contracting team, whether on a design-bid-build or a design-build project. With 25-plus graduate engineers, seven professional engineers and an in- house engineering staff of 14 dedicated to submittals, Fort Miller can add efficiency and expertise to any project.

Discover Little Island: A 2.4-Acre Riverside Oasis

Little Island, is a groundbreaking 2.4-acre park on the Hudson River's edge on the lower west side of Manhattan, nestled near Chelsea Market and Route 9A. This park is a testament to architectural innovation and collaborative excellence.

Little Island stands tall on 132 one-of-a-kind precast concrete supports. These unique supports are a picture of creativity, with five curved petals enveloping a central column head, and no two petals are alike. A symphony of concrete, steel and form takes shape in this extraordinary landscape.

Photo courtesy of AGC of New York State

The creation of Little Island was no ordinary feat. It called for the collaboration of three companies within the Fort Miller Group. Fort Miller Precast brought meticulous craftsmanship to every petal. Access Anvil Corp. shaped these intricate designs. TYMETAL brought everything together with fabricated steel connection plates. The result is a masterpiece that defied the conventional limits of precast construction.

Spring of 2021 marked the completion of this park, opening its gates to the public. Visitors are welcomed into a green oasis, offering winding walking paths, picturesque rolling hills, and a waterfront amphitheater designed to host world-class arts and performances.

"Little Island is not just a park; it's an emblem of what happens when visionary design meets cutting-edge engineering and a boundless passion for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of concrete," said Josh French, vice president of sales and estimating.

"Fort Miller stands with pride, having played a pivotal role in this iconic project, pushing the envelope of precast technology to new heights. Little Island is more than a park; it's a symbol of ingenuity and collaboration, a testament to what happens when creativity knows no bounds," commented Harrigan.

Elevating Transportation: The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge (Tappan Zee)

The replacement of the Tappan Zee Bridge, now officially known as the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, has earned widespread acclaim both nationally and internationally. Serving as a critical link for approximately 140,000 vehicles each day, this bridge plays an indispensable role in connecting upstate New York with the bustling New York City and Tri-State region.

Fort Miller Precast was entrusted with a monumental task: the production of 975 main span bridge deck panels for the new 3.1-mile-long cable- stayed twin bridge. Deck panels were manufactured in Fort Miller's Easton, N.Y., facility and transported via barge to Tarrytown, N.Y.

What sets this project apart is the utilization of Fort Miller's high- strength concrete mix, engineered for a 100-year lifespan and capable of achieving compressive strengths exceeding an impressive 10,000 PSI.

Fort Miller also delivered a wide array of essential components, including highway barriers, asymmetrical highway barriers, lagging wall panels, Super-Slab pavement slabs, T-WALL retaining wall units, noise wall units, a three-sided bridge underpass and temporary anchor blocks, which played a vital role in the successful erection of the main span cables.

The Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is more than just a transportation artery; it is a testament to precision, innovation and unwavering commitment. Fort Miller proudly stands as a key contributor to this iconic structure.

Conclusion

With a journey spanning over seven decades, Fort Miller has consistently adapted and evolved to become a pioneering force in the precast concrete industry. From its humble beginnings as a small business with just seven employees and one product line, the company has grown into the Fort Miller Group, with nearly 500 employee- owners and a diverse range of high-quality products crucial for civil, bridge and highway infrastructure. Its unwavering commitment to innovation, responsiveness to market trends, and dedication to listening to its clients have been the cornerstones of its success. Today, as it approaches its goal of becoming 100 percent employee- owned, Fort Miller Precast stands as a renowned provider of precast concrete products across North America, leaving an indelible mark on iconic projects such as Pier 55, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and many others. Its legacy is a testament to what can be achieved when visionary design meets cutting-edge engineering, boundless passion and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the world of concrete.

(This story was reprinted with permission from Cornerstone, Winter 2023.)

