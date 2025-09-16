Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    AEM Manufacturing Express Completes August Texas Tour

    AEM Manufacturing Express completed a successful August Texas tour, visiting 22 manufacturers across 17 cities and highlighting the 345,000 workers in the state's equipment manufacturing industry. The tour celebrated industry workers and invited attendees to play games, become industry advocates and learn more about the impact of American manufacturing.

    September 16, 2025 - West Edition #19

    AEM Manufacturing Express


    The AEM Manufacturing Express visited Kobelco in Hockley, Texas, on Aug. 28, 2025.
    AEM Manufacturing Express photo
    The AEM Manufacturing Express visited Kobelco in Hockley, Texas, on Aug. 28, 2025.
    The AEM Manufacturing Express visited Kobelco in Hockley, Texas, on Aug. 28, 2025.   (AEM Manufacturing Express photo) Caterpillar Engines of Seguin, Texas, welcomed the AEM Manufacturing Express on Aug. 21, 2025.   (AEM Manufacturing Express photo)

    The AEM Manufacturing Express concluded on Aug. 31, 2025, its month-long tour of the equipment manufacturing capital of America, Texas.

    The tour, which launched on Aug. 1 in Mount Pleasant and concluded in Houston, traveled to 22 manufacturers across 17 Texas cities, celebrating the 345,000 men and women of the Texas equipment manufacturing industry — more than any other state.

    This month's tour followed last year's historic and award-winning tour across 22 states and 80 facilities. Across the 22 Texas stops, more than a dozen local, state and federal lawmakers took facility tours, joined in celebratory festivities and heard directly from workers in the industry.

    "From visits to family-owned manufacturers to global brands, this month's tour was a strong reminder of the far-reaching impact of our industry," said Megan Tanel, AEM president and CEO. "We were grateful to put a spotlight on the people that make our industry stronger. Every worker we met along the tour has a story, and those stories deserve to be told."

    Each stop of the tour invited attendees to play the "Manufacturing Challenge," an interactive game testing knowledge of the equipment manufacturing industry, for a chance to win giveaways. Attendees also were invited to become advocates for the industry by joining AEM's national grassroots campaign, I Make America.

    "As the equipment manufacturing capital of America, Texas leads by example: investing in its workforce, understanding the promise of American manufacturing, and championing pro-growth policies," said Kip Eideberg, AEM senior vice president of government and industry relations. "Our month-long tour was about celebrating this success, and most importantly, the people that work behind the scenes.

    "From welders to engineers, the equipment manufacturing industry is only as strong as its people, and this tour was about recognizing their role in making America — and the world."

    For details, visit manufacturingexpress.org.




