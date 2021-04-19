The Associated General Contractors of America and other groups are partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to spend the week of April 19th urging construction workers to get their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are able.

As part of the campaign, the association will distribute educational materials about the vaccine, as well as a new industry public service announcement urging construction workers to get their shots.

"Construction workers have long looked after the welfare of their colleagues, reminding them to stay safe, wear the right gear and be aware of their surroundings," said Stephen E. Sandherr, the association's chief executive officer. "Getting their shot is another way that workers can protect their colleagues, as well as their loved ones and community members."

The association is working with the members of the Construction Industry Safety Coalition to make sure the vaccination awareness campaign reaches as many construction workers as possible. As part of the effort, the association has compiled resources, including information from the CDC, that member firms can share with workers, subcontractors and partners about the safety, effectiveness and availability of COVID-19 vaccines in their area.

Sandherr added that the association is asking its member firms to dedicate time during the week of April 19th to share resources with their workers and trade contractors about the vaccine. AGC has created toolbox talks and a public service announcement featuring a special message from Sandherr and CDC officials, that firms can use while talking to workers.

The association also is partnering with the CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health to host a vaccination education webinar for the industry. During the webinar, CDC medical experts will provide information on the current COVID-19 vaccines, the rollout of vaccines to construction workers and answer questions.

Association officials added that they will continue to urge construction workers to get their vaccine after the dedicated week as well.

"The construction industry showed America how to work safely during the early days of the pandemic. And now we are going to show America how important it is to get their vaccines as soon as they can."

