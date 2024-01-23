Agritask, a crop supply data intelligence software company, and Pessl Instruments, a global developer and provider of smart agriculture technological solutions, jointly announced their partnership to integrate METOS weather stations into the Agritask platform.

In combination with other agronomic data sources, METOS weather station data, which includes a variety of real-time environmental parameters, will provide a more advanced agronomic picture down to the plot level for food and beverage companies using the Agritask platform.

"Globally, extreme weather events are becoming routine, making advanced weather data from state-of-the-art stations a critical data source to optimize cultivation activities and mitigate risks," said Ofir Ardon, CEO of Agritask.

"We are excited to be collaborating with one of the industry's premier weather stations to provide more advanced weather insights to Agritask customers. Together with Pessl Instruments, we are shaping the future of agrifood tech and helping combat some of the industry's most pressing agronomic and food supply chain issues amid the impacts of climate change."

Through the partnership, Agritask customers will gain a seamless integration of METOS systems and their data feeds, which will be optimized with all other data sources on the Agritask platform. METOS weather stations help farmers mitigate risks associated with extreme weather events and climate change shifts. The technology provides insights into soil and crop conditions, enabling resource-efficient practices. Data-driven decision-making helps better plan field activities such as when to seed or sow and when to irrigate, spray, and harvest.

The Agritask-METOS integration will address the diverse needs of Agritask users depending on their crops, farming locations, and associated weather patterns, seasons and risks. In addition to real-time alerts about weather conditions like rainfall impacting a plot of crops, companies can enhance long-term planning with seasonal weather data and optimize irrigation with insights on soil moisture and evaporation rates.

Companies also can protect crops and bolster their pest control mitigation with fewer chemicals and better timing due to weather data.

With improved irrigation practices and reduced chemicals, robust weather data not only leads to cost savings but also more sustainable practices, ultimately having an overall positive impact on the environment and companies' bottom lines. As food and beverage companies continue to address climate change issues and ESG commitments, crop supply data intelligence offers two-fold benefits and financial incentives.

"All aspects of agricultural production from plant growth and crop yields to insect maturation and disease prevalence hinge on weather," said Gottfried Pessl, CEO and founder of Pessl Instruments. "Our METOS stations provide detailed and comprehensive weather data by monitoring accurate site-specific meteorological parameters. Together with the flexibility and advanced solutions of Agritask, growers can plan for different scenarios, mitigate weather risks, and adjust cultivation activities."

