The ALL Family of Companies, the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, has purchased a package of 11 new all-terrain (AT) cranes from Liebherr, ranging in capacities from 135 to 900 tons. The majority of the new cranes will be delivered by June 2023.

Chad Rados, project coordinator of ALL, said the package speaks to the continued popularity of ATs among a wide range of customers.

"Our whole class of Liebherr ATs is always working," said Rados. "From new construction to bridges to refinery and mill work, they're in demand. This package will update our fleet as well as replace some older stock."

Rados estimates each crane will be out on job sites within a week of delivery, after the maintenance team completes its detailed commission process.

As ATs have gotten longer and stronger, general contractors have found more uses for them.

"There are many lifts, especially in tight confines, where these larger ATs can do work that was formerly exclusive to crawler cranes, and do it with faster prep work and set-up times and fewer days on rent," said Rados.

Rados is particularly excited about the acquisition of 360-ton Liebherr LTM 1300-6.3, the first-ever in the ALL fleet, with an impressive 295-ft. boom.

"With the long boom, it can achieve maximum reaches without adding any extensions or luffing jibs," said Rados. "It will do well in the industrial market, especially in tighter areas, as well as urban jobs where we don't have a lot of room with street closures and obstructions."

Rados praised the versatility of Liebherr ATs.

"They have similar set-up times no matter the capacity, so customers can rent something larger without adding time and cost to the build. We often sub-in a 500-ton AT for a 300-ton lift. The 1300 gives us another option."

The package of new cranes includes four Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1, two Liebherr LTM 1120-4.1, and one each Liebherr LTM 1160-5.2, Liebherr LTM 1250-5.1, Liebherr LTM 1300-6.3, Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1 and Liebherr LTM 1750-9.1.

The 900-ton LTM 1750 would be the third added to the fleet in three years.

"Liebherr has been an excellent partner," said Rados. "We're pleased to add these machines to the fleet and get them to work for our customers."

