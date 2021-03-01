The LR 1800-1.0 purchase is in addition to a schedule of 21 Liebherr cranes announced earlier this year and delivering to ALL throughout 2021.

The ALL Family of Companies is beefing up its crawler crane offering in a big way with the purchase of a new Liebherr LR 1800-1.0. The high-tech heavyweight has an 880-ton capacity, 663 ft. of hoist height and a maximum radius of 498 ft.

The purchase is in addition to a schedule of 21 Liebherr cranes announced earlier this year and delivering to ALL throughout 2021. Delivery of the LR 1800 is expected in May.

The LR 1800 delivers increased lifting capacities while still being easy to transport from job to job and branch to branch across ALL's North American footprint, according to the company.

Features that reduce transport costs include a less than 10-ft. transport width, a maximum transport weight of 50 tons, and, for the first time, the boom system features lattice sections with three system dimensions which can be telescoped into each other for transport.

The crawler, unveiled by Liebherr at bauma 2019, is loaded with features that make it suitable for a wide range of markets and applications served by ALL customers.

The crane's best new feature, according to the manufacutrer, might be its V frame derrick, a hydraulically adjustable folding frame that allows enormous adjustment distances with a ballast radius of between 46 and 75 ft. It delivers maximum flexibility compared to the standard rigid system for large ballast radii and makes the LR 1800 more maneuverable while also simplifying use of the derrick to save valuable time on a job site.

Rick Mikut, crawler crane division manager of ALL, also points to its extra-wide 7.8 ft. track pads as another welcome upgrade.

"By spreading the weight over a larger area, the LR 1800 creates less ground bearing pressure and allows for greater maneuverability across a wider range of ground conditions," said Mikut.

The unit also includes Liebherr's updated LICCON 2 onboard software package for improved crane control.

Mikut expects the LR 1800's capacity and reach to make it a workhorse in a variety of markets including bridge work, industrial projects, power and processing plants, and wind energy.

"The size of windmills continues to grow," said Mikut. "Because it can easily reach some of the newer 90-meter to 110-meter windmill heights, wind will be an important market for this machine."

Mikut believes the Liebherr LR 1800-1.0 fulfills another unique niche for the ALL fleet, with its 880-ton capacity slotting comfortably between the 650-700 ton and 900-1,000 ton weight classes.

"This purchase demonstrates ALL's continued commitment to making sure our customers have every tool available to them to get their jobs done affordably and on schedule, no matter where they are or what market they're serving," said Mikut.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

