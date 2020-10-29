--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
ALL Crane Adds Six New Grove GRT8120s

Thu October 29, 2020 - National Edition
ALL Crane

These 120-ton RTs bring a number of innovations to their weight class, including a completely redesigned carrier that is identical in size to a smaller 100-ton capacity RT.



The ALL Family of Companies already knows how it will be starting off the new year: with delivery of six brand-new rough-terrain cranes from Grove. The company has purchased among the first of the new Grove GRT8120s to roll off the assembly line.

These 120-ton RTs bring a number of innovations to their weight class, including a completely redesigned carrier that is identical in size to a smaller 100-ton capacity RT, and it can be delivered in two truckloads. Add a pinned boom with a maximum 197-ft. length, and you've got a versatile crane with a smaller footprint and a capacity that, in certain instances, can rival that of a 130-ton crane, according to the manufacturer.

"For industrial work at refineries and processing plants, and in the precast and steel erection of urban construction, the GRT8120 will get where other cranes can't and will deliver the reach and lift that these applications demand," said Chad Rados, project coordinator at ALL.

Furthering those versatility goals, the GRT8120 features Grove's MAXbase variable outrigger positioning system. Equipped with smart length-sensing outrigger extension cylinders and an automatic leveling system, MAXbase further improves access to congested job sites and maximizes capacities.

"In the past, perhaps a general contractor would need to perform additional civil engineering or move obstructions," said Rados. "Now, we can work around those, making the GRT8120 a money- and time-saver as well."

ALL ordered these six units earlier in 2020 and will begin taking delivery in the first quarter of next year. The package comes on the heels of ALL's recent purchase of four Grove GRT9165s. Taken together, the addition of 10 new rough-terrain cranes in less than a year speaks to the customer demand for these machines.

"RTs remain a popular category," said Rados. "We continually reinvest in our fleet and are pleased to bring these exciting options to customers."

The new units will be deployed throughout ALL's North American footprint.

For more information, visit www.allcrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

ALL Crane ALL Family of Companies Cranes Grove GROVE CRANE Rough Terrain Cranes