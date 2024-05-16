CEG photo The unique design of the Mecalac 12 MTX allows the machine to both dig and load and from angles never before possible, making it the ideal machine for road projects and confined areas.

Mecalac's Road Show event made another stop April 17, 2024, at All Island Equipment in Babylon, N.Y.

More than 200 visitors from construction companies, landscape firms, municipalities and other equipment users from across the New York metropolitan area attended the event. Guests were treated to live demonstrations and static displays of the innovative Mecalac product offering as well as a barbecue lunch. The Mecalac product offering is a diverse and, in some cases, highly specialized product offering manufactured in France, Germany, UK and Turkey that includes:

traditional tracked excavators;

wheeled excavators;

skid steer excavator hybrid;

backhoe loaders;

wheel loaders (including articulated, telescopic and swing models); and

site dumpers.

CEG photo

"Having Mecalac bring their road show to our facility has been a tremendous opportunity for us," said Gary Wade, president of All Island Equipment. "It has served a two-fold purpose: first it's a great way to thank our customers and second, some of the Mecalac products are very unique and need to be demonstrated for the customer to fully grasp just how productive the machine can be for them on the job site. Mecalac brought in a highly skilled operator, Renaud Bouvet all the way from France, to demonstrate the finer aspects of these machines."

During the event, Mecalac demonstrated the AS850 swing loader, which is a compact wheel loader that features four-wheel steering and can be turned at 180 degrees without any loss of steadiness, giving the machine great maneuverability, according to Mecalac. Also, the side dumping feature allows trench backfilling in very tight spaces, such as when crews need to backfill on a roadside without blocking traffic.

Mecalac also demonstrated its 12 MTX wheeled excavator/loader. The unique boom design of the 12 MTX allows it to multi-function as a digging machine or a loader, using only a single selector in the cab. In the cab, the operator has a perfect view of the work site and can perform all functions safely, according to Mecalac. Depending upon the attachment, this wheeled machine, which can travel safely down standard roads at a maximum speed of 20 mph, can dig, load or function as a tool carrier. Weighing nearly 11 tons, the machine's well integrated offset three-piece boom allows operators to work outside of the machine's footprint area, making it ideal for working in tight spaces.

And during the Road Show, Mecalac demonstrated the MCR, a machine it is probably best known for in the United States. This skid steer excavator hybrid combines the speed of a loader with the rotation of an excavator. It can travel at a speed of more than 6 mph, features dramatically reduced cycle times and with its unique boom design can perform the functions of any skid steer or compact excavator and more.

Peter Bigwood, president of Mecalac North America, was thrilled with the turnout at the All Island Equipment Road Show.

"The great attendance and visitor enthusiasm speaks very highly of the great relationship All Island Equipment has with their customers here in New York," he said. CEG

Today's top stories