    All Island Equipment Hosts Mecalac Road Show in New York

    Thu May 16, 2024 - Northeast Edition #11
    CEG


    The unique design of the Mecalac 12 MTX allows the machine to both dig and load and from angles never before possible, making it the ideal machine for road projects and confined areas.
    CEG photo
    The unique design of the Mecalac 12 MTX allows the machine to both dig and load and from angles never before possible, making it the ideal machine for road projects and confined areas.
    The unique design of the Mecalac 12 MTX allows the machine to both dig and load and from angles never before possible, making it the ideal machine for road projects and confined areas.   (CEG photo) When attaching a digging bucket, the Mecalac 12 MTX becomes a highly maneuverable, versatile wheeled excavator.   (CEG photo) Checking out a Mecalac 12 MTX are Mason Sipala (L) and Rich Sipala of Bohemia Garden Center, Bohemia, N.Y.   (CEG photo) Dan Goodwin, superintendent of highways of the town of Southold, was intrigued with the potential of adding a wheeled machine to his town’s equipment fleet.   (CEG photo) Niko Fountis recently joined All Island Equipment to cover contractor and municipal sales in Nassau County. He has several years of sales experience.   (CEG photo) Kirk Mayer (L) of All Island Equipment poses for a photo with good friend and customer, Don Gatz of Gatz Site Work and Construction Inc. in Mattituck, N.Y.   (CEG photo) Guests enjoyed a great lunch during the Mecalac Road Show.   (CEG photo) (L-R) are J.D. Ayer, James Miller and Robert Garone Jr., all of Rosemar Construction; Gary Wade of All Island Equipment; Robert Garone Sr., also of Rosemar Construction; and Russ Riley of Riley Excavating.   (CEG photo) Long Island area municipalities were captivated by features of Mecalac’s rubber-tired machines. (L-R) are Kirk Mayer of All Island Equipment; Scott Clark of the village of Hempstead, N.Y.; Gary Wade of All Island Equipment; and Phil Abbondondolo, also of the village of Hempstead.   (CEG photo) The side dump feature of the Mecalac AS850 allows operators to fill a trench without blocking traffic.   (CEG photo) Renaud Bouvet, Mecalac’s professional operator, demonstrates the extreme stability in the AS850 swing loader.   (CEG photo) Attendees of the Mecalac Road Show at All Island Equipment were greeted with the opportunity to win souvenir door prizes.   (CEG photo) The Mecalac 6 MCR is an excavator that can do all the grading and loading of a skid steer.   (CEG photo) The new, unique quick coupler system offers unparalleled ease of use and safety. According to Mecalac, it is impossible for attachments to be inadvertently released, making it the safest and most compact quick-coupling system on the market today.   (CEG photo) The Mecalac 6 MCR is an excavator that can do all the grading and loading of a skid steer.   (CEG photo) By attaching a set of forks, the Mecalac MCR series becomes one of the most flexible tool carriers on the market.   (CEG photo)

    Mecalac's Road Show event made another stop April 17, 2024, at All Island Equipment in Babylon, N.Y.

    More than 200 visitors from construction companies, landscape firms, municipalities and other equipment users from across the New York metropolitan area attended the event. Guests were treated to live demonstrations and static displays of the innovative Mecalac product offering as well as a barbecue lunch. The Mecalac product offering is a diverse and, in some cases, highly specialized product offering manufactured in France, Germany, UK and Turkey that includes:

    • traditional tracked excavators;
    • wheeled excavators;
    • skid steer excavator hybrid;
    • backhoe loaders;
    • wheel loaders (including articulated, telescopic and swing models); and
    • site dumpers.

    CEG photo

    "Having Mecalac bring their road show to our facility has been a tremendous opportunity for us," said Gary Wade, president of All Island Equipment. "It has served a two-fold purpose: first it's a great way to thank our customers and second, some of the Mecalac products are very unique and need to be demonstrated for the customer to fully grasp just how productive the machine can be for them on the job site. Mecalac brought in a highly skilled operator, Renaud Bouvet all the way from France, to demonstrate the finer aspects of these machines."

    During the event, Mecalac demonstrated the AS850 swing loader, which is a compact wheel loader that features four-wheel steering and can be turned at 180 degrees without any loss of steadiness, giving the machine great maneuverability, according to Mecalac. Also, the side dumping feature allows trench backfilling in very tight spaces, such as when crews need to backfill on a roadside without blocking traffic.

    Mecalac also demonstrated its 12 MTX wheeled excavator/loader. The unique boom design of the 12 MTX allows it to multi-function as a digging machine or a loader, using only a single selector in the cab. In the cab, the operator has a perfect view of the work site and can perform all functions safely, according to Mecalac. Depending upon the attachment, this wheeled machine, which can travel safely down standard roads at a maximum speed of 20 mph, can dig, load or function as a tool carrier. Weighing nearly 11 tons, the machine's well integrated offset three-piece boom allows operators to work outside of the machine's footprint area, making it ideal for working in tight spaces.

    And during the Road Show, Mecalac demonstrated the MCR, a machine it is probably best known for in the United States. This skid steer excavator hybrid combines the speed of a loader with the rotation of an excavator. It can travel at a speed of more than 6 mph, features dramatically reduced cycle times and with its unique boom design can perform the functions of any skid steer or compact excavator and more.

    Peter Bigwood, president of Mecalac North America, was thrilled with the turnout at the All Island Equipment Road Show.

    "The great attendance and visitor enthusiasm speaks very highly of the great relationship All Island Equipment has with their customers here in New York," he said. CEG




