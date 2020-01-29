Allen Introduces HDX780T4 Hydra-Drive Extreme Riding Trowel

The HDX780 is equipped with powerful pumps that help maintain excellent torque even at high rotor speeds.
Allen, a leader in concrete finishing equipment, announced the debut of the all-new 2020 HDX780T4 riding trowel.
The HDX780 was designed with the high volume flatwork concrete contractor in mind. This riding trowel comes with digital readouts for accurate fuel levels and diagnostics, and a large 18 gallon fuel tank for longer run times. It also is equipped with powerful pumps that help maintain excellent torque even at high rotor speeds. This makes the machine excellent for panning or finishing operations, according to the manufacturer.
HDX780T4 standard features include:
- 12 ft. (3.6 m) class riding trowel, which provides max panning coverage on a slab
- Counter rotational rotors to allow convenient forward travel direction while moving along edges
- Turbo charged 74 hp Hatz 4H50TIC liquid-cooled, Tier IV final diesel engine provides excellent power
- Premium Bosch-Rexroth Hydraulic system ensures quality hydraulic response
- Intelli-drive system allows the engine and the hydraulics to communicate in order to ensure peak performance, component safety and extended life
- Bilingual digital display conveniently shows engine diagnostics (temp, rpm, oil pressure, warnings, etc).
- Electric (Joystick mounted) single or dual blade pitch controls
- Rotor Speeds up to 130 rpm
- Two point, top-mount lifting system
- Four point tie downs
- Twin, 60 in. (152 cm) rotors with five bladed spiders with 2 ft. (.6 m) spacing between them
For more information, visit www.alleneng.com.