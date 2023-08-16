Alta Equipment Company appreciates its customers. What better way to show them than to treat them to lunch? On Aug. 10, the Alta team loaded up a trailer with grills, burgers and all the fixings and headed to Hoffman Estates, Ill., to treat the employees of Plote Construction to lunch.

Plote Construction is an excavating, asphalt paving and concrete contractor in northern Illinois. The company worked on projects such as the largest de-icing facility at O'Hare International Airport; I-90 — both in the 1960s and more than 50 years later; and the Elgin O'Hare Western Access.

Alta Equipment Company has 62 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. Its team is dedicated to delivering equipment-based solutions with a diverse range of category leading equipment and building lasting relationships with its customers through outstanding service and support.

For more information, visit plote.com and altg.com. CEG

