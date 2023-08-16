List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Alta Equipment Serves Lunch to Plote Construction Employees

    Wed August 16, 2023 - Midwest Edition #17
    CEG


    Alta Equipment Company appreciates its customers. What better way to show them than to treat them to lunch? On Aug. 10, the Alta team loaded up a trailer with grills, burgers and all the fixings and headed to Hoffman Estates, Ill., to treat the employees of Plote Construction to lunch.

    Plote Construction is an excavating, asphalt paving and concrete contractor in northern Illinois. The company worked on projects such as the largest de-icing facility at O'Hare International Airport; I-90 — both in the 1960s and more than 50 years later; and the Elgin O'Hare Western Access.

    Alta Equipment Company has 62 locations throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Florida. Its team is dedicated to delivering equipment-based solutions with a diverse range of category leading equipment and building lasting relationships with its customers through outstanding service and support.

    For more information, visit plote.com and altg.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7
    Photo: 1/7

    Plote Construction’s Austin Varney (L), general superintendent, asphalt division, and Bryan Winek of Alta Equipment Company. (CEG photo)
    Brock Bussenger (L) and Bryan Winek, both of Alta Equipment Company, cook lunch for Plote Construction employees. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Brad Rose of Plote Construction; Ryan Trexler of Alta Equipment Company; and Norm Sander general superintendent of excavation of Plote. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Norm Stander, general superintendent of excavation; Peter Passas, Alta Equipment Company; and Jay Kissack, fleet manager of Plote Construction. (CEG photo)
    On Aug. 10, the Alta team loaded up a trailer with grills, burgers and all the fixings and headed to Hoffman Estates, Ill., to treat the employees of Plote Construction to lunch. (CEG photo)
    Alta Equipment Company showed its appreciation to Plote Construction. (CEG photo)
    The Plote employees enjoyed a free lunch, served by the Alta Equipment Company team. (CEG photo)




