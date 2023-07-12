List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Amanda Gammon Appointed LBX Company Director of Operations, Administration

    Wed July 12, 2023 - National Edition
    Link-Belt Excavators


    Amanda Gammon
    Amanda Gammon

    Amanda Gammon has been promoted to director of operations and administration after more than 16 years of commitment to LBX Company.

    Gammon has proven her talent and capabilities as a contributor and as a leader over the last several years through numerous roles of increasing responsibility, including serving as corporate controller and, most recently, general manager of operations and administration.

    In a statement released by Mike Reynolds, vice president and chief financial officer, he said, "Amanda has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and her dedication and perseverance will be a welcome addition to the senior leadership team. I'm excited to have her contribution as we continue to grow our business."

    In her new role at LBX Company, Gammon will be a participating member of the company's senior leadership team (SLT), and will oversee supply chain, information technology and human resources. She is breaking ground as the first female to hold a position on the SLT.

    "I'm very excited for the opportunity to lead and represent these integral areas of the business. I look forward to serving the needs of LBX and bringing a new perspective to the leadership team," Gammon said.

    Gammon's appointment gives evidence of LBX Company's ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and solving problems through hard work, creativity and innovation.

    For more information, visit lbxco.com.




