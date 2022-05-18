List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ambrose Equipment Earns Two Awards From LeeBoy

Wed May 18, 2022 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG


(L-R) are: Brandon Lothrop, Ambrose service manager; Steve Abbott Jr., Ambrose salesman; Steve Abbott Sr., Ambrose sales manager; Rose Vallee, Ambrose parts manager; Jim Harkins, LeeBoy territory manager; Mark Silva, regional vice president of Alta Equipment Company; and Ryan Falkenham, Ambrose salesman. (Photo Courtesy of Alta Equipment Company)
(L-R) are: Brandon Lothrop, Ambrose service manager; Steve Abbott Jr., Ambrose salesman; Steve Abbott Sr., Ambrose sales manager; Rose Vallee, Ambrose parts manager; Jim Harkins, LeeBoy territory manager; Mark Silva, regional vice president of Alta Equipment Company; and Ryan Falkenham, Ambrose salesman. (Photo Courtesy of Alta Equipment Company)
(L-R) are: Brandon Lothrop, Ambrose service manager; Steve Abbott Jr., Ambrose salesman; Steve Abbott Sr., Ambrose sales manager; Rose Vallee, Ambrose parts manager; Jim Harkins, LeeBoy territory manager; Mark Silva, regional vice president of Alta Equipment Company; and Ryan Falkenham, Ambrose salesman. (Photo Courtesy of Alta Equipment Company) Ambrose Equipment has received the Top Performing Dealer Award from LeeBoy/Rosco, as well as LeeBoy's Top Asphalt Paver Dealer Award. (Photo Courtesy of Alta Equipment Company)

For the third year in a row, Ambrose Equipment, an Alta Equipment Company, has received the Top Performing Dealer Award from LeeBoy/Rosco, as well as LeeBoy's Top Asphalt Paver Dealer Award.

According to Jim Harkins, northeast factory representative of LeeBoy, "Once again Ambrose Equipment is being recognized by LeeBoy for a number of achievements, including being the largest volume LeeBoy dealer in the United States. This is not an anomaly, as they have achieved this level of performance for the third consecutive year.

"This award recognizes Ambrose Equipment and their staff's complete commitment to the asphalt contractor. It is obvious that the need of their customer is their full focus day in and day out. For 35 years, LeeBoy has been a proud partner of Ambrose Equipment in Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island."

Jeff Lothrop, president and founder of Ambrose Equipment, said, "We take great pride in achieving the LeeBoy/Rosco Top Performing Dealer Award three years running. We have achieved this high level of sales by providing a tremendous level of service to our customers.

"We make the largest commitment to parts inventory, larger than any other dealer. If our customer breaks down and on the rare occasion that we don't have the part or can't get them up and running, we give them another paver from our fleet to use. We do that with any size customer, from the biggest fleet to the owner/operator. We are a paving house…paving contractors are all we focus on, and we do that every day, all day. As a result, we have been privileged to serve a great customer base all across the New England market."

For more information, visit www.ambroseequipment.com.




