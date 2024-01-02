Photo courtesy of the American Concrete Pavement Association Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on Dec. 14, 2023, during ACPA’s 60th annual meeting in Marco Island, Fla.

The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced the 31 recipients of its 34th Annual "Excellence in Concrete Pavements" awards, which recognize quality concrete pavements constructed in the United States and Canada.

The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality and creativity in concrete pavement projects.

The award-winning projects were paved by 22 different contractors and are located in 12 states or regions represented by ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations.

Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on Dec. 14, 2023, during ACPA's 60th annual meeting in Marco Island, Fla. Thirty-five judges volunteered their time to select winners.

Following are the categories and winners for each award:

Concrete Pavement Restoration for Highways and Airfields

Silver Award — SP 4208-60th 59 CPR; Garvin, Minn.

Contractor: Interstate Improvements

Owner: Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8

Engineer: Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8

Gold Award — Raleigh-Durham International Airport Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B Preservation; Raleigh, N.C.

Contractor: Zachry Construction Corp.

Owner: Parsons

Engineer: Jacobs

Concrete Pavement Restoration for Streets & Local Roads.

Silver Award — Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation, East 56th Street; Indianapolis, Ind.

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Indianapolis DPW

Engineer: First Group Engineering Inc.

Gold Award - 2022 Annual Landside Pavement Rehabilitation; Denver, Colo.

Contractor: WW Clyde

Owner: City & County of Denver — Department of Aviation

Engineer: DEN Landside Engineering

County Roads

Silver Award — Meade County Road 2 Reconstruction; Meade County, Kan.

Contractor: Koss Construction Company

Owner: Meade County

Engineer: Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc.

Gold Award — Bass Rd. Construction, Phases 2 and 3; Allen County, Ind.

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Allen County Highway Department

Engineer: American Structurepoint

Roller Compacted Concrete — Industrial —Commercial

Silver Award — Spokane International Airport Rail–Truck Transload Facility; Spokane, Wash.

Contractor: Peltz Companies Inc.

Owner: Spokane International Airport

Engineer: KPFF

Gold Award — C&C Empty Container Yard at Bayport Terminal; Seabrook, Texas

Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group LLC

Owner: Nigel Nixon and Partners Inc.

Engineer: Jacobs Engineering

Roller Compacted Concrete (Roadways and Airfields)

Gold Award — RCC for Red Mountain Expressway; Birmingham, Ala.

Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group LLC

Owner: Alabama Department of Transportation

Engineer: Alabama Department of Transportation

Industrial Paving

Gold Award — Old Dominion Freight Line; Bonner Springs, Kan.

Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

Owner: D.F. Chase

Engineer: Hoyt+Berenyi

Reliever & General Aviation Airports

Silver Award — Ellsworth Municipal Airport Runway Reconstruction; Ellsworth, Kan.

Contractor: Koss Construction Company

Owner: City of Ellsworth

Engineer: Benesch

Gold Award — ATW Runway & GA Taxiway Rehabilitation; Appleton International Airport, Wis.

Contractor: Vinton Construction Company

Owner: Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Aeronautics

Engineer: Westwood

Military Airports

Gold Award — Cannon Air Force Base Reconstruct Taxiway Mike and Taxiway Delta; Clovis, New Mexico

Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company (SWCP)

Owner: 27th Special Operations Wing

Engineer: Blair Remy Architects

Commercial Service Airports

Silver Award — Rehabilitate Runway 1L-19R Phase 2; Kansas City, Mo.

Contractor: Ideker Inc.

Owner: Kansas City Aviation Department

Engineer: HNTB Corporation

Gold Award — Runway 13R-31L & Taxiway C Phase 1 Reconstruction; Dallas, Texas

Contractor: Flatiron

Owner: City of Dallas Department of Aviation

Engineer: HNTB Corporation

Municipal Streets & Intersections (less than 30,000 square yards)

Silver Award — West 7th and 8th Avenue Concrete Reconstruction, West Homestead, Pa.

Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction

Owner: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Engineer: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Gold Award — USH 63, Spooner — Hayward (Greenwood Ave. to Poplar St.); Washburn County, Wis.

Contractor: Trierweiler Companies

Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Engineer: Northern Wisconsin Based Engineers (NWBE) Inc.

Municipal Streets & Intersections (greater than 30,000 square yards)

Silver Award — Scott County MN CSAH 83; Scott, Minn.

Contractor: Shafer Contracting Company Inc.

Owner: Scott County

Engineer: Kimley-Horn and American Engineering Testing

Gold Award — Hennepin Ave Downtown Reconstruction; Minneapolis, Minn.

Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.

Owner: City of Minneapolis

Engineer: Kimley-Horn and Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.

Overlays (Streets & Roads)

Silver Award — Intersection Improvements: Adams Ctr. And Tillman Rd.; Allen County, Ind.

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Allen County Highway Department

Engineer: Allen County Highway Department

Gold Award — Cannelburg Road Phases 4 & 5; Daviess County, Ind.

Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

Owner: Daviess County

Engineer: Lochmueller Group

Overlays (Highways)

Silver Award — Iowa Hwy 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay SP#NHSN-003-1(106) 2R-75; Plymouth County, Iowa

Contractor: Croell Inc.

Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation

Engineer: McClure Engineering

Gold Award — Iowa 31 Washta; Cherokee County, Iowa

Contractor: Cedar Valley Corp.

Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation

Engineer: N/A

State Roads

Silver Award — US-287 Eads Passing Lanes; Kiowa County, Colo.

Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company

Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation — Region 2

Engineer: CDOT Region 2 — Lamar Residency

Gold Award — US 169; Neosho/Allen Counties, Kan.

Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation

Engineer: GBA

Urban Arterials & Collectors

Silver Award — Castle Pines Parkway Reconstruction; Castle Pines, Colo.

Contractor: Villalobos Concrete Company

Owner: City of Castle Pines

Engineer: Ulteig

Gold Award — West Layton Avenue / CTH Y City of Greenfield; Milwaukee County, Wis.

Contractor: Vinton Construction Company

Owner: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

Engineer: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

Divided Highways (Urban)

Silver Award — I-44 Pavement Replacement at 744/Mulroy Road; Springfield, Mo.

Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

Engineer: Missouri Department of Transportation

Gold Award — Gilcrease Expressway; Tulsa, Okla.

Contractor: Gilcrease Constructors — Duit Const. Co. Inc.

Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

Engineer: Garver Engineering

Divided Highways (Rural)

Silver Award — I-80 East Bound, Rock Spring — Rawlins; Rock Springs, Wyo.

Contractor: WW Clyde

Owner: Wyoming Department of Transportation

Engineer: WYDOT District 3 - Rock Springs

Gold Award — I-40 Vian; Sequoyah County, Okla.

Contractor: Duit Construction Co. Inc.

Owner: Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Engineer: Oklahoma Department of Transportation

Today's top stories