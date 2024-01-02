List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    American Concrete Pavement Association Announces 2023 Excellence in Concrete Pavement Award Winners

    Tue January 02, 2024 - National Edition
    American Concrete Pavement Association


    Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on Dec. 14, 2023, during ACPA’s 60th annual meeting in Marco Island, Fla.
    Photo courtesy of the American Concrete Pavement Association
    Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on Dec. 14, 2023, during ACPA’s 60th annual meeting in Marco Island, Fla.

    The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced the 31 recipients of its 34th Annual "Excellence in Concrete Pavements" awards, which recognize quality concrete pavements constructed in the United States and Canada.

    The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality and creativity in concrete pavement projects.

    The award-winning projects were paved by 22 different contractors and are located in 12 states or regions represented by ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations.

    Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on Dec. 14, 2023, during ACPA's 60th annual meeting in Marco Island, Fla. Thirty-five judges volunteered their time to select winners.

    Following are the categories and winners for each award:

    Concrete Pavement Restoration for Highways and Airfields

    Silver Award — SP 4208-60th 59 CPR; Garvin, Minn.

    Contractor: Interstate Improvements

    Owner: Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8

    Engineer: Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8

    Gold Award — Raleigh-Durham International Airport Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B Preservation; Raleigh, N.C.

    Contractor: Zachry Construction Corp.

    Owner: Parsons

    Engineer: Jacobs

    Concrete Pavement Restoration for Streets & Local Roads.

    Silver Award — Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation, East 56th Street; Indianapolis, Ind.

    Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

    Owner: Indianapolis DPW

    Engineer: First Group Engineering Inc.

    Gold Award - 2022 Annual Landside Pavement Rehabilitation; Denver, Colo.

    Contractor: WW Clyde

    Owner: City & County of Denver — Department of Aviation

    Engineer: DEN Landside Engineering

    County Roads

    Silver Award — Meade County Road 2 Reconstruction; Meade County, Kan.

    Contractor: Koss Construction Company

    Owner: Meade County

    Engineer: Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc.

    Gold Award — Bass Rd. Construction, Phases 2 and 3; Allen County, Ind.

    Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

    Owner: Allen County Highway Department

    Engineer: American Structurepoint

    Roller Compacted Concrete — Industrial —Commercial

    Silver Award — Spokane International Airport Rail–Truck Transload Facility; Spokane, Wash.

    Contractor: Peltz Companies Inc.

    Owner: Spokane International Airport

    Engineer: KPFF

    Gold Award — C&C Empty Container Yard at Bayport Terminal; Seabrook, Texas

    Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group LLC

    Owner: Nigel Nixon and Partners Inc.

    Engineer: Jacobs Engineering

    Roller Compacted Concrete (Roadways and Airfields)

    Gold Award — RCC for Red Mountain Expressway; Birmingham, Ala.

    Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group LLC

    Owner: Alabama Department of Transportation

    Engineer: Alabama Department of Transportation

    Industrial Paving

    Gold Award — Old Dominion Freight Line; Bonner Springs, Kan.

    Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

    Owner: D.F. Chase

    Engineer: Hoyt+Berenyi

    Reliever & General Aviation Airports

    Silver Award — Ellsworth Municipal Airport Runway Reconstruction; Ellsworth, Kan.

    Contractor: Koss Construction Company

    Owner: City of Ellsworth

    Engineer: Benesch

    Gold Award — ATW Runway & GA Taxiway Rehabilitation; Appleton International Airport, Wis.

    Contractor: Vinton Construction Company

    Owner: Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Aeronautics

    Engineer: Westwood

    Military Airports

    Gold Award — Cannon Air Force Base Reconstruct Taxiway Mike and Taxiway Delta; Clovis, New Mexico

    Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company (SWCP)

    Owner: 27th Special Operations Wing

    Engineer: Blair Remy Architects

    Commercial Service Airports

    Silver Award — Rehabilitate Runway 1L-19R Phase 2; Kansas City, Mo.

    Contractor: Ideker Inc.

    Owner: Kansas City Aviation Department

    Engineer: HNTB Corporation

    Gold Award — Runway 13R-31L & Taxiway C Phase 1 Reconstruction; Dallas, Texas

    Contractor: Flatiron

    Owner: City of Dallas Department of Aviation

    Engineer: HNTB Corporation

    Municipal Streets & Intersections (less than 30,000 square yards)

    Silver Award — West 7th and 8th Avenue Concrete Reconstruction, West Homestead, Pa.

    Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction

    Owner: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

    Engineer: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

    Gold Award — USH 63, Spooner — Hayward (Greenwood Ave. to Poplar St.); Washburn County, Wis.

    Contractor: Trierweiler Companies

    Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

    Engineer: Northern Wisconsin Based Engineers (NWBE) Inc.

    Municipal Streets & Intersections (greater than 30,000 square yards)

    Silver Award — Scott County MN CSAH 83; Scott, Minn.

    Contractor: Shafer Contracting Company Inc.

    Owner: Scott County

    Engineer: Kimley-Horn and American Engineering Testing

    Gold Award — Hennepin Ave Downtown Reconstruction; Minneapolis, Minn.

    Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.

    Owner: City of Minneapolis

    Engineer: Kimley-Horn and Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.

    Overlays (Streets & Roads)

    Silver Award — Intersection Improvements: Adams Ctr. And Tillman Rd.; Allen County, Ind.

    Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

    Owner: Allen County Highway Department

    Engineer: Allen County Highway Department

    Gold Award — Cannelburg Road Phases 4 & 5; Daviess County, Ind.

    Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP

    Owner: Daviess County

    Engineer: Lochmueller Group

    Overlays (Highways)

    Silver Award — Iowa Hwy 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay SP#NHSN-003-1(106) 2R-75; Plymouth County, Iowa

    Contractor: Croell Inc.

    Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation

    Engineer: McClure Engineering

    Gold Award — Iowa 31 Washta; Cherokee County, Iowa

    Contractor: Cedar Valley Corp.

    Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation

    Engineer: N/A

    State Roads

    Silver Award — US-287 Eads Passing Lanes; Kiowa County, Colo.

    Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company

    Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation — Region 2

    Engineer: CDOT Region 2 — Lamar Residency

    Gold Award — US 169; Neosho/Allen Counties, Kan.

    Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

    Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation

    Engineer: GBA

    Urban Arterials & Collectors

    Silver Award — Castle Pines Parkway Reconstruction; Castle Pines, Colo.

    Contractor: Villalobos Concrete Company

    Owner: City of Castle Pines

    Engineer: Ulteig

    Gold Award — West Layton Avenue / CTH Y City of Greenfield; Milwaukee County, Wis.

    Contractor: Vinton Construction Company

    Owner: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

    Engineer: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

    Divided Highways (Urban)

    Silver Award — I-44 Pavement Replacement at 744/Mulroy Road; Springfield, Mo.

    Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.

    Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation

    Engineer: Missouri Department of Transportation

    Gold Award — Gilcrease Expressway; Tulsa, Okla.

    Contractor: Gilcrease Constructors — Duit Const. Co. Inc.

    Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

    Engineer: Garver Engineering

    Divided Highways (Rural)

    Silver Award — I-80 East Bound, Rock Spring — Rawlins; Rock Springs, Wyo.

    Contractor: WW Clyde

    Owner: Wyoming Department of Transportation

    Engineer: WYDOT District 3 - Rock Springs

    Gold Award — I-40 Vian; Sequoyah County, Okla.

    Contractor: Duit Construction Co. Inc.

    Owner: Oklahoma Department of Transportation

    Engineer: Oklahoma Department of Transportation




