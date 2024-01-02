Construction Equipment Guide
Tue January 02, 2024 - National Edition
The American Concrete Pavement Association (ACPA) announced the 31 recipients of its 34th Annual "Excellence in Concrete Pavements" awards, which recognize quality concrete pavements constructed in the United States and Canada.
The awards program encourages high-quality workmanship, quality and creativity in concrete pavement projects.
The award-winning projects were paved by 22 different contractors and are located in 12 states or regions represented by ACPA-affiliated chapters and state paving associations.
Award winners were recognized during the annual Excellence in Concrete Pavements Awards Program held on Dec. 14, 2023, during ACPA's 60th annual meeting in Marco Island, Fla. Thirty-five judges volunteered their time to select winners.
Following are the categories and winners for each award:
Silver Award — SP 4208-60th 59 CPR; Garvin, Minn.
Contractor: Interstate Improvements
Owner: Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8
Engineer: Minnesota Department of Transportation — District 8
Gold Award — Raleigh-Durham International Airport Runway 5L/23R and Taxiway B Preservation; Raleigh, N.C.
Contractor: Zachry Construction Corp.
Owner: Parsons
Engineer: Jacobs
Silver Award — Concrete Pavement Rehabilitation, East 56th Street; Indianapolis, Ind.
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Indianapolis DPW
Engineer: First Group Engineering Inc.
Gold Award - 2022 Annual Landside Pavement Rehabilitation; Denver, Colo.
Contractor: WW Clyde
Owner: City & County of Denver — Department of Aviation
Engineer: DEN Landside Engineering
Silver Award — Meade County Road 2 Reconstruction; Meade County, Kan.
Contractor: Koss Construction Company
Owner: Meade County
Engineer: Kirkham, Michael & Associates, Inc.
Gold Award — Bass Rd. Construction, Phases 2 and 3; Allen County, Ind.
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Allen County Highway Department
Engineer: American Structurepoint
Silver Award — Spokane International Airport Rail–Truck Transload Facility; Spokane, Wash.
Contractor: Peltz Companies Inc.
Owner: Spokane International Airport
Engineer: KPFF
Gold Award — C&C Empty Container Yard at Bayport Terminal; Seabrook, Texas
Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group LLC
Owner: Nigel Nixon and Partners Inc.
Engineer: Jacobs Engineering
Gold Award — RCC for Red Mountain Expressway; Birmingham, Ala.
Contractor: A.G. Peltz Group LLC
Owner: Alabama Department of Transportation
Engineer: Alabama Department of Transportation
Gold Award — Old Dominion Freight Line; Bonner Springs, Kan.
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
Owner: D.F. Chase
Engineer: Hoyt+Berenyi
Silver Award — Ellsworth Municipal Airport Runway Reconstruction; Ellsworth, Kan.
Contractor: Koss Construction Company
Owner: City of Ellsworth
Engineer: Benesch
Gold Award — ATW Runway & GA Taxiway Rehabilitation; Appleton International Airport, Wis.
Contractor: Vinton Construction Company
Owner: Wisconsin DOT Bureau of Aeronautics
Engineer: Westwood
Gold Award — Cannon Air Force Base Reconstruct Taxiway Mike and Taxiway Delta; Clovis, New Mexico
Contractor: Southwest Concrete Paving Company (SWCP)
Owner: 27th Special Operations Wing
Engineer: Blair Remy Architects
Silver Award — Rehabilitate Runway 1L-19R Phase 2; Kansas City, Mo.
Contractor: Ideker Inc.
Owner: Kansas City Aviation Department
Engineer: HNTB Corporation
Gold Award — Runway 13R-31L & Taxiway C Phase 1 Reconstruction; Dallas, Texas
Contractor: Flatiron
Owner: City of Dallas Department of Aviation
Engineer: HNTB Corporation
Silver Award — West 7th and 8th Avenue Concrete Reconstruction, West Homestead, Pa.
Contractor: Golden Triangle Construction
Owner: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Engineer: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation
Gold Award — USH 63, Spooner — Hayward (Greenwood Ave. to Poplar St.); Washburn County, Wis.
Contractor: Trierweiler Companies
Owner: Wisconsin Department of Transportation
Engineer: Northern Wisconsin Based Engineers (NWBE) Inc.
Silver Award — Scott County MN CSAH 83; Scott, Minn.
Contractor: Shafer Contracting Company Inc.
Owner: Scott County
Engineer: Kimley-Horn and American Engineering Testing
Gold Award — Hennepin Ave Downtown Reconstruction; Minneapolis, Minn.
Contractor: TiZack Concrete Inc.
Owner: City of Minneapolis
Engineer: Kimley-Horn and Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.
Silver Award — Intersection Improvements: Adams Ctr. And Tillman Rd.; Allen County, Ind.
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Allen County Highway Department
Engineer: Allen County Highway Department
Gold Award — Cannelburg Road Phases 4 & 5; Daviess County, Ind.
Contractor: Milestone Contractors LP
Owner: Daviess County
Engineer: Lochmueller Group
Silver Award — Iowa Hwy 3 Accelerated PCC Overlay SP#NHSN-003-1(106) 2R-75; Plymouth County, Iowa
Contractor: Croell Inc.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
Engineer: McClure Engineering
Gold Award — Iowa 31 Washta; Cherokee County, Iowa
Contractor: Cedar Valley Corp.
Owner: Iowa Department of Transportation
Engineer: N/A
Silver Award — US-287 Eads Passing Lanes; Kiowa County, Colo.
Contractor: Castle Rock Construction Company
Owner: Colorado Department of Transportation — Region 2
Engineer: CDOT Region 2 — Lamar Residency
Gold Award — US 169; Neosho/Allen Counties, Kan.
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
Owner: Kansas Department of Transportation
Engineer: GBA
Silver Award — Castle Pines Parkway Reconstruction; Castle Pines, Colo.
Contractor: Villalobos Concrete Company
Owner: City of Castle Pines
Engineer: Ulteig
Gold Award — West Layton Avenue / CTH Y City of Greenfield; Milwaukee County, Wis.
Contractor: Vinton Construction Company
Owner: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Engineer: Milwaukee County Department of Transportation
Silver Award — I-44 Pavement Replacement at 744/Mulroy Road; Springfield, Mo.
Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
Owner: Missouri Department of Transportation
Engineer: Missouri Department of Transportation
Gold Award — Gilcrease Expressway; Tulsa, Okla.
Contractor: Gilcrease Constructors — Duit Const. Co. Inc.
Owner: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Engineer: Garver Engineering
Silver Award — I-80 East Bound, Rock Spring — Rawlins; Rock Springs, Wyo.
Contractor: WW Clyde
Owner: Wyoming Department of Transportation
Engineer: WYDOT District 3 - Rock Springs
Gold Award — I-40 Vian; Sequoyah County, Okla.
Contractor: Duit Construction Co. Inc.
Owner: Oklahoma Department of Transportation
Engineer: Oklahoma Department of Transportation