Anglemyer Crane Rental of Azusa, Calif., operated its 110-ton Link-Belt HTC-86110 hydraulic truck crane and 275-ton Link-Belt ATC-3275 all-terrain crane to perform a tandem lift of a 155 ft. (47.2 m) long, 60,000 lb. (27 215 kg) refurbished water bridge used to circulate water in a sediment pond for the industrial production of sand.

"It was a little bit of a unique setup," said crane operator Mike Norris, who ran the HTC-86110. "A temporary ramp was built for us to get the HTC-86110 down into the pond. Then we were set up along with the ATC-3275 so we could pick the bridge and set it into place."

Reach for both cranes was important for positioning the bridge.

"The ATC-3275 had to pick about 15 ft. further than the HTC-86110, so we had it on higher ground on the bank," said Norris.

The HTC-86110 was equipped with full counterweight – 48,600 lbs. (22 044 kg) – to handle its end of the 60,000 lb. (27 215 kg) bridge.

"On our end, we had close to 36,000 lbs. and lifted and placed on the center rotating joint," said Norris. "Any time we do a two-crane pick, we have two crews we will put on the job."

"The HTC-86110 is new to us and as soon as it got to our yard, it went straight to work. We've put a little over 700 hours on it and 9,200 miles on it since we received it in April (2020). The HTC-86110 keeps a tight footprint – a little bigger than our 40-tons – and more maneuverable than anything in the 200-ton class that we have," concluded Norris.

