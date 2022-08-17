The Arbor Day Foundation announced a partnership with ConExpo-Con/AGG and the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE), the largest construction trade show in North America.

Together the organizations will work to plant more than 130,000 trees, one for every show registrant, in U.S. forests of greatest need.

For the past 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees around the world. Through a vast network of partnerships, the Foundation facilitates projects that empower organizations of all sizes to reach their ESG, CSR and sustainability goals via measurable, impactful work.

"The opportunity to plant trees in conjunction with one of the largest trade shows in North America will have an incredible impact on our reforestation efforts," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

"We know that trees are a key part of the solution to some of the biggest issues facing our planet, and partners like ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE can help us achieve the scale necessary to drive meaningful impact in the places that need it most."

Held every three years, ConExpo-Con/AGG, IFPE attracts attendees from all sectors of the construction industry. The partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation is the first of many steps in helping reduce the industry's carbon footprint and increase sustainability efforts at the show. In addition, ConExpo-Con/AGG's education will feature 13 different sessions for attendees that focus on sustainability, including tracking emissions, recycling and carbon neutrality.

"Our show is about finding solutions to challenges," said Dana Wuesthoff, ConExpo-Con/AGG show director. "More and more, our attendees and exhibitors are challenged to think of the greater good in their business practices.

"Teaming with an organization like The Arbor Day Foundation provides an opportunity to not only impact the ConExpo-Con/AGG and IFPE led reforestation project, but it also provides another connection for our exhibitors and attendees to work with to help navigate and align their business strategy and sustainability efforts in their communities."

Attendees and exhibitors at the show can choose to make an additional contribution to the tree planting effort to increase the impact of the partnership. More information on planting locations and specific project details will be announced in the months leading up to the March 2023 show.

