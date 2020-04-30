--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

ARTBA Chairman Steve McGough Makes Case for Infrastructure Package with Trump Administration

Thu April 30, 2020 - National Edition
ARTBA


Steve McGough, the president and CFO of Houston-based HCSS, on April 29 called on the Trump administration and Congress to take immediate steps to stabilize state transportation programs and enact a multi-year plan that dramatically increases federal highway, bridge and public transportation investment.

McGough delivered his remarks during a U.S. DOT virtual "listening session" led by Secretary Elaine Chao, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Administrator Nicole Nason and Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Mala Parker.

"As ARTBA has reported each night since mid-March, nearly all of the nation's governors have declared transportation construction work as essential," McGough said. "However, we can only keep operating as long as the resources exist to pay for needed transportation improvements."

"After the Great Recession of 2008, it took eight years — until 2015 — for the levels of highway and street construction activity to return to 2007 levels," McGough said.

"If we don't put a robust infrastructure plan in place soon, the country is going to pay for it and for a long time," McGough added. "In fact, the costs will be far greater than a good highway bill.

"FHWA stands ready to assist our transportation partners such as ARTBA with the challenges they are currently facing in any way we can," said Nason. "We share the goal of working together to protect the safety of the public and the workers who are tasked with building, operating and maintaining our transportation systems.

"Our continued coordination and collaboration will be critical to our success in delivering our transportation programs and keeping America moving," she said.

The ARTBA chairman outlined other key transportation construction industry recommendations for helping America's economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He asked the U.S. DOT to:

  • Continue exploring ways in which virtual public meetings can fulfill requirements for input relating to projects.
  • Encourage FHWA division offices to collaborate with state transportation departments and industry to address project-level issues such as COVID-19 prevention costs and application of price adjustment clauses.
  • Allow states to opt out of certain guidance provisions for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program, which are difficult to follow under current work conditions and unusual letting schedules.
  • Finalize improvements to the hours of service rule to enable more efficient use of personnel on projects.
  • Establish a working group with the Secretary's office, FHWA, state DOTs, and industry to identify and address all project-related issues.

Leaders of both the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America and the American Association of State Highway & Transportation Officials (AASHTO) also delivered remarks during session.

For more information, visit www.artba.org.


 

Read more about...

ARTBA COVID-19 funding infrastructure