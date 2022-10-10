List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
ARTBA Contractors Honor Mike Clowser With Highest Honor Award

Mon October 10, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Contractors Association of West Virginia


Michael Vecellio (L) of the Vecellio Group, an ARTBA vice chair at large, presented the award to Mike Clowser, executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia.
Mike Clowser, executive director of the Contractors Association of West Virginia, has received the highest honor from the Contractors Division of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) during the group's national convention in Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 26.

ARTBA presents the Nello L. Teer Jr. Award, named for a legendary past industry leader, to an individual who has advocated for and served the nation's transportation contractors.

Michael Vecellio of the Vecellio Group, an ARTBA vice chair at large, presented the award. During the ceremony, Vecellio cited Clowser's past leadership of ARTBA's Council of State Executives, a peer group which he chaired and has served as a respected mentor for his colleagues. Vecellio also noted that Clowser has not only worked closely with officials in West Virginia for decades, he has ensured that a long succession of its U.S. senators and representatives have championed federal transportation funding to benefit both the state and nation.

"Simply put, West Virginia would not look the same today without Mike Clowser," he told convention attendees.

In August, the CAWV announced that Clowser will retire at the end of 2022 after 44 years of service. He joined the CAWV as director of member services in 1979 and became executive director in 1983. He has served as editor of West Virginia Construction News, the association's 85-year-old publication, since 1983.

The Contractors Association of West Virginia, which will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2023, represents more than 475 businesses in the highway, utility and building contracting industry throughout West Virginia.




