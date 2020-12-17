ARTBA President and CEO Dave Bauer released the following statement on Pete Buttigieg's Nomination as U.S. DOT Secretary:

"As a former mayor, Pete Buttigieg has seen firsthand how transportation improvements can improve the economy and quality of life in communities.

"He put forward a comprehensive and thoughtful plan during his presidential run to make major improvements to highways, roads, bridges and public transit systems, and address the Highway Trust Fund's solvency challenges. His understanding of the issue will allow him to hit the ground running once confirmed as secretary.

"The pivot from economic rescue to renewal amidst the ongoing pandemic begins with major new infrastructure investments.

"We are eager to work with President-elect Biden and Mayor Buttigieg in early 2021 to build the broad-based support for a multi-year federal transportation investment program that benefit all Americans."