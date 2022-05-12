In Locust, N.C., near Charlotte, Ascendum Machinery held its Demo Days '22 event on May 4 and 5.

Billed as its "Biggest Event of the Year," the Demo Days gave contractors the opportunity to get behind the controls of more than 25 different machines across more than 26 acres on seven courses. Several vendor tents, food trucks and special giveaway bags to all attendees also highlighted the event.

Approximately 170 customers from N.C. and S.C., as well as about 85 employees and their families could check out static equipment displays, including a Gradall excavator; a Sandvik Leopard DI650i rock drill; LeeBoy pavers, road wideners and graders, as well as Rosco products; several different Bergmann dumpers, one of which could be operated on a demo course; a SENNEBOGEN 821E material handler; K-TEC, which had a static display showing its ADT scraper attached to the front of a Volvo artic truck; and Doosan Portable Power equipment.

Among the equipment on the demonstration courses were a fully loaded Volvo wheel loader; Volvo excavators, which could be used to dig and load Volvo artic trucks; and a Volvo EC220EL excavator equipped with a Montabert hammer used to chip away at a boulder.

Among the vendor tents were Benchmark Tool & Supply, which exhibited Topcon products; SITECH Horizon, which exhibited Trimble products; McCarthy Tire Company; and other manufacturers. In total, there were more than sponsors of the event.

Ascendum also held a skills competition during which operators used a Volvo ECR88D compact excavator equipped with a grapple. CEG

