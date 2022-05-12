List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ascendum Machinery Holds Demo Days '22 Event

Thu May 12, 2022 - Southeast Edition #10
CEG


In Locust, N.C., near Charlotte, Ascendum Machinery held its Demo Days '22 event on May 4 and 5.

Billed as its "Biggest Event of the Year," the Demo Days gave contractors the opportunity to get behind the controls of more than 25 different machines across more than 26 acres on seven courses. Several vendor tents, food trucks and special giveaway bags to all attendees also highlighted the event.

Approximately 170 customers from N.C. and S.C., as well as about 85 employees and their families could check out static equipment displays, including a Gradall excavator; a Sandvik Leopard DI650i rock drill; LeeBoy pavers, road wideners and graders, as well as Rosco products; several different Bergmann dumpers, one of which could be operated on a demo course; a SENNEBOGEN 821E material handler; K-TEC, which had a static display showing its ADT scraper attached to the front of a Volvo artic truck; and Doosan Portable Power equipment.

Among the equipment on the demonstration courses were a fully loaded Volvo wheel loader; Volvo excavators, which could be used to dig and load Volvo artic trucks; and a Volvo EC220EL excavator equipped with a Montabert hammer used to chip away at a boulder.

Among the vendor tents were Benchmark Tool & Supply, which exhibited Topcon products; SITECH Horizon, which exhibited Trimble products; McCarthy Tire Company; and other manufacturers. In total, there were more than sponsors of the event.

Ascendum also held a skills competition during which operators used a Volvo ECR88D compact excavator equipped with a grapple. CEG

Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14
Photo: 1/14

Ascendum has been a top performing LeeBoy dealer for several years. In front of the LeeBoy 4130 road widener (L-R) are Mike Lee; Maddie Eaker; Kendra Bell; Kristi Harris; Mark Bolick, all of LeeBoy; and Scott Lee of Ascendum. (CEG photo)
Benchmark Tool & Supply had several of its Topcon Machine guidance systems on hand for contractors to look over and learn about. (L-R) are Mike Gaillard, Benchmark; Charles and Joe Norris, Norris Diggin in Todd, N.C.; and Sean Bronson and Adam Leviner of Benchmark. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Mark Arcilesi, Ascendum Machinery; Greg Lynn, Carolina Excavation and Grading in Charlotte, N.C.; and Brian McManus of Hoopaugh Grading in Charlotte. (CEG photo)
Looking over a LeeBoy 685D motor grader are Andrew Townsend (L) and Beau Kelly, both of Reeves Construction Company in Duncan, S.C. (CEG photo)
The demonstration area also included the hands-on experience of operating a Volvo EC220EL excavator with a Montabert hammer breaking up a boulder. (CEG photo)
Attendees had the opportunity to dig with the Volvo EC350EL excavator and drive the Volvo A45G artic trucks. (CEG photo)
Ascendum Machinery welcomes guests to the big Demo Days ’22 event. (CEG photo)
The event included an operator skill segment using a Volvo ECR88D compact excavator equipped with a grapple. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Steven Godwin of Ascendum Machinery; Chip Fennell of Pemberton Attachments in Longwood, Fla.; Christopher Cox of Southeastern Sand; and Keith Cates of Concrete Supply. (CEG photo)
On display were the Sandvik Leopard DI650i rock drill and the SENNEBOGEN 821E. (CEG photo)
Brian McManus (L) of Hoopaugh Grading LLC and Mark Arcilesi of Ascendum Machinery. (CEG photo)
Discussing the Bergmann product line (L-R) are Kevin O’Donnell, Bergmann Americas; Chad Baker, Ascendum Machinery; and Alvin McNeill, TH Blue Inc. in Eagle Springs, N.C. (CEG photo)
Part of the action included real world machine operation, including with this Volvo L110H wheel loader. (CEG photo)
The team at SITECH Horizon understands how to apply Trimble technology to effectively solve some of the biggest challenges contractors face on the construction site. (L-R): Jeff Hasenmayer and Tracy Skipper of SITECH go over the drone options with Tyler, Streeter and Harris Lecka of Wildlands Construction in Charlotte, N.C. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

K-Tec Turns a Scraper into a Home

Branch Civil Leads I-81 Project in Virginia

Finding Your Comfort Zone: Navigating Modern Compact Track Loader, Skid Steer Comfort Features

ESI … Responding to All Types of Emergency Environmental Issues

Maine Quarry Supplying New Granite for Statue of Liberty Base Upgrade

Hoar Hires Market Veteran Bryan Katzenmaier as Newest Director of Business Development

University of South Carolina Students Will Benefit from $210M Campus Village

Hills Machinery Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Facility in Asheville, N.C.



 

Read more about...

ASCENDUM Events North Carolina






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ 2a06:98c0:3600::103 \\ Ashburn \\ VA