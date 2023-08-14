The new address is: 54 Medline Drive, Richmond Hill, Ga., 31324.

Ascendum Machinery's Savannah, Ga., branch has relocated to a new location.

"This move has been long awaited and is aimed at providing employees and customers with an even better experience with our services and products," the company said.

"Our old branch at 1627 Dean Forest Road has served us well, but in our commitment to continuous improvement, we have found a new home that offers enhanced facilities and a more convenient setting."

The new 16,000 sq. ft. facility includes a 10-bay shop with an enclosed oil and compressor room, a covered drive-thru wash bay and 3,500 sq. ft. parts warehouse.

Click here to watch the branch's construction.

