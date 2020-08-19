Aspen Equipment Sales Team Expands Iowa Coverage

Bruce Harrod

Aspen Equipment announced territory expansions for managers Bruce Harrod and Chris Eggen. Together they have more than 47 years of experience with equipment sales and rentals, and will be representing the Manitowoc, Grove and National Crane lines in Iowa.

Harrod will be covering the eastern half of Iowa for all Manitowoc, Grove and National Crane sales and rentals. He and his inside sales partner will continue to cover the Minnesota market for contractors, utilities and mining, while adding the eastern Iowa region.

"With his long tenure [more than 31 years], Bruce has been exposed to many facets of the business. From contractors and utilities in the Midwest, to railroads on a nationwide scale, Bruce has recognized success for both himself and Aspen through his strategic, long-term sales approach to the market. I am excited to now have Mr. Harrod entering into the heavy crane realm," said Aspen President Todd Foster.

Eggen, Aspen's territory manager of Omaha, will be expanding his territory to cover western Iowa. Eggen has more than 16 years of success with the Manitowoc, Grove and National Crane lines under his belt.

"His determined approach to every deal and focus on customer satisfaction have developed a strong and loyal customer base in the Nebraska territory," said Foster. "Taking this same approach into western Iowa is certain to continue his success."

For more information, visit aspenequipment.com.