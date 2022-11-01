Astec announced that heavy equipment dealer Stone Equipment Company is expanding its territory.

Stone is expanding its offering of the rock breaker technology, crushing and screening, material handling and washing and classifying lines into North Carolina and South Carolina. Currently, the dealer represents the above lines, as well as mobile crushing and screening lines in Alabama, Georgia, select counties in Florida and Tennessee.

Ron Earl, group VP, sales and marketing at Astec said, "Stone equipment started as a KPI-JCI and Astec Mobile Screens dealer in 2013. They have been an excellent partner for us and when the opportunity presented itself to expand their territory and product offering, we were eager to do so. We look forward to working with Stone and continuing to foster this relationship."

Doug Stone, president at Stone Equipment, added, "I have been working with Astec for nearly a decade and I'm excited to grow our business with them. We have been successful with the KPI-JCI, Astec Mobile Screens and Telsmith lines, and we are ready to build on that success. Our company aims to provide our customers with top-of-the-line products and support and we able to do that through partnerships like the one we have with Astec."

Stone Equipment has locations in Montgomery and Birmingham, Ala., and Atlanta, Ga.

For more information visit astecindustries.com.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

