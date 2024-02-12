List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Astec Dealer Hills Machinery Expands Product Offerings

    Mon February 12, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Astec Industries


    The Peterson product line will now be carried by Hills Machinery for the entire state of South Carolina.
    Photo courtesy of Astec
    The Peterson product line will now be carried by Hills Machinery for the entire state of South Carolina.

    Hills Machinery and Astec have agreed to extend their current Astec portfolio to include the Peterson product line for the entire state of South Carolina.

    Hills Machinery has three locations throughout South Carolina that will continue Astec's dedication to having a dealer location close for customers in need of parts and service work for all Peterson, Roadtec and Carlson needs.

    "Hills Machinery shares our commitment to providing high-quality products, exceptional service, and expert support. Hills Machinery will strive to maintain an extensive inventory of parts on hand, so they can deliver your parts the same day you order them," Astec said.

    Both Astec and Hills Machinery are confident this partnership will yield significant benefits for both companies and, most importantly, their customers. With a shared commitment to innovation and exceptional service, they look forward to a long and successful collaboration.

    For more information, visit www.astecindustries.com




    Read more about...

    Astec Hills Machinery Peterson Pacific / Astec Recycling & Processing Equipment South Carolina






