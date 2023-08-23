Our Main Office
Attachment International's V-Frost bucket was designed with a computer-aided design similar to the one used to design the Stealth Bomber, resulting in a bucket that is 50 percent stronger than AI's previous "V" bucket. The typical rounded design has been altered for deeper penetration, and maximum efficiency. For more information, visit www.attachmentsintl.com.