Attachments International's large ¾ yard capacity bucket discharges asphalt right or left. Heavy duty belting handles all aggregate materials, but also allows the use of sand, wood chips, sawdust, etc.

Discharge speed is fully adjustable but has the capacity to unload 1 cu. yd. per minute. All wear surfaces have hardened steel, and the bucket features a high tensile steel wrapper.

For more information, visit attachmentsintl.com.

