List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Attachments International Introduces LHD Snow Bucket

    Tue August 22, 2023 - National Edition
    Attachments International


    Attachments International's load, haul, dump snow bucket (LHD) is designed to carry all slurry mixes, granular material and other materials that can not be handled by regular buckets. It features alloy steel construction with special gussets and wear surfaces to handle heavy loads.

    The LHD design allows for the retention of very large loads in carry position, according to the manufacturer.

    For more information, visit www.attachmentsintl.com.




    Today's top stories

    C. A. Rasmussen Project to Accommodate Wildlife in SoCal

    Crews Help to Bring New Genomic Medicine Center to University of Alabama at Birmingham

    Volvo CE Marks Production of Electric Equipment in North America

    Old Bethlehem Steel Site Near Baltimore to Become New Sparrows Point Park

    ADOT, City of Flagstaff Complete Repairs, Add Capacity to U.S. 180

    Western North Carolina's Asheville Regional Airport Begins $400M Expansion Effort

    Crews Complete Drainage System On Interstate 17 in Arizona

    Ames Replacing Oldest Bridge On Colorado Highway System



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Attachments International Buckets Snow Equipment






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA