Attachments International's load, haul, dump snow bucket (LHD) is designed to carry all slurry mixes, granular material and other materials that can not be handled by regular buckets. It features alloy steel construction with special gussets and wear surfaces to handle heavy loads.

The LHD design allows for the retention of very large loads in carry position, according to the manufacturer.

