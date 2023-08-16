Attachments International’s tree sheer mounts on all skid steers, ag tractors and 3-point hitches.

Attachments International's tree shear attachment is a result of the company's contracts with the Defense Department and the shear the company engineered to shear bombs and cars.

The A.I tree shear gives farmers, ranchers, landscapers and more the same high quality that the military requires, but adapted for modern farm tractors and contractors equipment.

This attachment features:

Ground level shearing

T-1 tool steel construction

A.I designed and manufactured cutting blades

A.I M-1 alloy that outlasts other cutting blades by 4x

Mounts on all skid steers, ag tractors and 3-point hitches

For more information, visit attachmentsintl.com.

