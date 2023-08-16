List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Attachments International Introduces Tree Shear

    Wed August 16, 2023 - National Edition #17
    Attachments International


    Attachments International’s tree sheer mounts on all skid steers, ag tractors and 3-point hitches.
    Attachments International’s tree sheer mounts on all skid steers, ag tractors and 3-point hitches.

    Attachments International's tree shear attachment is a result of the company's contracts with the Defense Department and the shear the company engineered to shear bombs and cars.

    The A.I tree shear gives farmers, ranchers, landscapers and more the same high quality that the military requires, but adapted for modern farm tractors and contractors equipment.

    This attachment features:

    • Ground level shearing
    • T-1 tool steel construction
    • A.I designed and manufactured cutting blades
    • A.I M-1 alloy that outlasts other cutting blades by 4x
    • Mounts on all skid steers, ag tractors and 3-point hitches

    For more information, visit attachmentsintl.com.




    Today's top stories

    MnDOT Builds First Turbine Ramp in Minnesota

    ECBC Constructs $85M Ohio Community Center

    How to Turn Your Compact Excavator Into a Profit Center

    Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions

    John Deere, Kreisel to Build Batteries, Chargers in North Carolina

    Officials Name Walsh, Kokosing as Brent Spence Bridge Team

    Wisconsin DOT Wraps Up Work on Highway 50 Project

    After Long Delay, Work Begins to Replace Bridge Over Maine's Androscoggin River



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Attachments International






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA