Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Wed August 16, 2023 - National Edition #17
Attachments International's tree shear attachment is a result of the company's contracts with the Defense Department and the shear the company engineered to shear bombs and cars.
The A.I tree shear gives farmers, ranchers, landscapers and more the same high quality that the military requires, but adapted for modern farm tractors and contractors equipment.
This attachment features:
For more information, visit attachmentsintl.com.
Turner Construction Company to Pilot Volvo EC230 Electric Excavator as Part of Program to Reduce Emissions