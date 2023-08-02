Attachments International's load, haul, dump bucket is a concept all its own.

The bucket shown is a severe service LHD bucket for use with hard to carry materials. These buckets are designed to carry all slurry mixes, granular material and other materials that can not be handled with standard buckets. They feature alloy steel construction with special gussets and wear surfaces to handle heavy loads. The L.H.D design allows the retention of very large loads in carry position.

For more information, visit www.attachmentsintl.com.

