Attachments International's heavy-duty V-snow plow was originally designed for emergency snow plowing that allows cars and trucks to get through deep drifts, but it has since been ushered in for all snow removal jobs. This unit features a "thru hardened" cutting edge with reversible bolt-on cutting edge for severe service applications. Skid shoes are standard with both pin-on and quick hitch mountings available. For more information, visit www.attachmentsintl.com.

