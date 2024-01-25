Photo courtesy of Bandit Industries Craig Davis

Former CEO Jerry Morey announced the appointment of Craig Davis as the CEO and president of Bandit Industries on Jan. 4, 2024.

Davis joined the Bandit team in 2018 as the sales director and has shown a tireless passion for the company, customers, and dealers. He also was a part of the Bandit management board and oversaw the marketing and parts managers.

Prior to joining Bandit, Davis was employed at Power Solutions International and held various roles ranging from parts and sales to executive VP of sales. While working at PSI, Davis supplied Bandit engines for more than 20 years, and was able to form a variety of relationships with Bandit employees, customers and dealers.

"Craig has demonstrated to me and the board that he is more than capable of managing and growing your company," Morey said. "Craig has been a big part of our growth since joining Bandit in 2018. He is a tireless worker with good management and business skills, and has demonstrated those qualities in managing the sales, marketing and parts departments."

Addressing the company, Davis said "there are going to be changes in 2024, but one thing that is not going to happen is change just for the sake of change. It will be well thought out and done with the sole purpose of making the company better today, tomorrow, and for years to come."

For more information, visit www.banditchippers.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

