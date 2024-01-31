Photo courtesy of BCA Brandon Bushee

The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced the names of members serving on its 2024 Board of Directors.

Chris Freiburger of The Hagerman Group and Holly Hunter of Hamilton Hunter Builders are newly elected/appointed directors. Andy Binkley of Weigand Construction, Matt Gerbers of Shambaugh & Son, Brian Gerig of IMI, Ryan Hellinger of CME Corporation and John Hoffman of Star Excavating have been reelected to serve successive three-year terms.

Other members on the board for 2024 include Nick Alwine of FCI Construction, Emily Brough of K & H Construction, Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction, Ryan Fruchey of Don R. Fruchey, Jeffrey Harding of HallerColvin, Ben Hermann of Votaw Electric, Greg Lynch of Almet, David Michael of Michael Kinder & Sons, Gary Voirol of MSKTD & Associates and Kelli Warner of Design Collaborative.

Elected to office for the 2024 fiscal year are Gary Voirol of MSKTD & Associates as president, Brandon Bushee of Brooks Construction Company as 1st vice-president, Matt Gerbers of Shambaugh & Son as 2nd vice-president and Ryan Hellinger of CME Corporation as treasurer.

About BCA

BCA is a professional trade association established in 1917. BCA members are commercial contractors and companies that supply materials and professional services. As an association, BCA promotes strong ethics and quality workmanship, keeps current on industry issues and represents civic concerns.

