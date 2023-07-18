Jocelyn Connelley

Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana (BCA) announced winners of the 2023 Presidential Merit Scholarships and Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarships. These programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward worthy students in furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs. The recipients of the two $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships are Rebekah Fortman and Taryn Wilson. The recipients of the two $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarships are Jocelyn Connelley and Reece Davies.

Rebekah Fortman is a 2023 graduate of New Haven High School. She plans to attend Ball State, pursuing an architectural degree. She is an intern of Moake Park and aspires to be an architect because of their extensive impact on the community. She wants people to realize the beauty that goes into creating a structure and the significance behind architects in our society.

Taryn Wilson is in her third year at Ball State, majoring in architecture with a minor in interior design. She is employed by Elevatus Architecture. In her position, she was able to be involved with the Electric Works project and found it encouraging to be part of such a community-based project. In her career, she hopes to take on many more projects like that one, reutilizing an old building and turning it into a small community of itself.

Jocelyn Connelley has completed one year at Indiana State in the construction management program. She is employed by Brooks Construction as a project manager. Directly after high school, she found a job as a laborer and started her journey into a leadership role. She works to excel in the industry by going above and beyond to help others and earn the respect of those around her.

Reece Davies is a junior in the construction engineering program at Purdue Fort Wayne. He is employed by API Construction. He aspires to move up in the ranks there, with plans to own the company eventually. Over time, he aims to become a "master" at every role, from general labor to owner. While he appreciates what he has learned through his college education, he is proud of what he's learned so far at API.

BCA is a professional trade association established in 1917. BCA members are commercial contractors and companies that supply materials and professional services to them. As an association, BCA promotes strong ethics; quality workmanship; keeps current on industry issues; and represents its members' concerns on civic issues.

