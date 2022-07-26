The joint offering enables construction sites to rapidly deploy EV charging, without the requirement for electrical work, utility grid connections or fossil fuel generators, to power zero-emissions construction equipment that runs on the sun and does not generate a utility bill. (Photo courtesy of Beam Global)

Beam Global, a provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced a partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) that allows Volvo CE's 245 North American dealer locations to bundle Beam EV ARC off-grid charging systems with a purchase of Volvo electric equipment.

This joint offering enables construction sites to rapidly deploy EV charging, without the requirement for electrical work, utility grid connections or fossil fuel generators, to power zero-emissions construction equipment that runs on the sun and does not generate a utility bill.

"The construction industry has the opportunity to future-proof its business against noise, carbon emissions regulations and volatile fossil fuel costs by adopting electric machines," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley.

"By providing our sustainable EV charging systems alongside Volvo's best-in-class electric machines, we are enabling that transition in the fastest, cleanest and most scalable manner available. We're proud to partner with Volvo CE in electrifying the construction business."

Volvo CE currently offers five models of electric machines in North America, the L20 and L25 Electric wheel loaders, and the EC18, ECR18 and ECR25 Electric excavators. Now Volvo dealers can bundle transportable, off-grid solar EV charging systems with electric machine orders. Together, the EV ARC and Volvo electric machines produce zero emissions, significantly reduce noise levels and lower energy costs, making them ideal for construction sites where emissions regulations, noise ordinances or the risks of indoor air pollution limit the use of diesel generators and construction equipment, the companies said.

"The Volvo CE line of zero-emissions construction equipment can now be charged with a zero-emissions energy source provided by the EV ARC. Beam Global shares our vision to electrify mobility worldwide, a critical step towards mitigating climate change and reducing noise and air pollution," said Ray Gallant, VP Product Management and Productivity at Volvo CE.

"The construction industry is ready for an energy transition that reduces emissions and improves machinery's performance, longevity and usability. We're committed to an electric future and view Beam Global as a strategic partner on this journey."

Beam Global's EV ARC, the fastest deployed and lowest-cost EV charging system on the market, is the ideal solution for Volvo CE's electric machines. Compact and easily transportable, the EV ARC system can be set up and ready to use in minutes.

The EV ARC is fully autonomous, meaning it generates, stores and delivers electricity independent of the grid. Whether the project is in a remote nature preserve or a densely populated city with strict zoning rules, the solar-powered EV ARC can be deployed without any electrical work or permitting.

The offer is available through the Volvo dealer network, an already trusted partner, giving partners an established convenient single point of contact for purchase. Because the EV ARC is part of the Extended Offer Catalog, Volvo Financial Services can be utilized to lease or finance the bundled EV ARC and compact electric machines with flexible financing options.

McKinsey & Company estimates that construction is an $11 trillion industry that accounts for 13 percent of global GDP. The global construction equipment market is projected to grow from $142 billion in 2021 to $224 billion in 2028 according to Fortune Business Insights. The United Nations Environment Programme finds that the buildings and construction industry accounted for 38 percent of global carbon emissions in 2019.

With many governments aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, electric machinery will become essential. Residential and commercial builders and equipment rental companies are likely to add electric vehicles to their fleets. Federal agencies such as the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Agriculture already use electric machines in remote, environmentally sensitive areas.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC and Solar Tree sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility.

For more information visit BeamForAll.com.

