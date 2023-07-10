List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Best Line Equipment Expands With DEVELON in Jessup, Md.

    Mon July 10, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    DEVELON


    The new dealership is located at 8366 Washington Blvd. in Jessup, Md.
    The new dealership is located at 8366 Washington Blvd. in Jessup, Md.

    Best Line Equipment, a successful equipment dealer in Pennsylvania for more than 35 years, will now offer DEVELON products from its new location in Jessup, Md.

    The new dealership is the company's first facility in Maryland and will serve the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas.

    The dealership will feature the full line of DEVELON construction equipment, including full-size excavators, wheel loaders, dozers and articulated dump trucks, for the construction, rental, government and industrial markets. The location also offers parts and service departments for its customers, including field service trucks and road sales that will service Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area.

    "We're excited to offer DEVELON products at our first dealership in Maryland," said Armand Cencetti, vice president of sales at Best Line Equipment. "Our company has a customer-first mentality, where we look at it not as a customer/sales relationship but rather a business partnership. We're trained to know the customer and ask tactical questions to help them succeed. We're proud to offer DEVELON products that put as much emphasis on the customer as we do and provide cutting-edge equipment and technologies."

    Best Line Equipment currently operates over 15 locations across three states. Armand stated that the new Jessup location allows the company to expand its services and do more under one umbrella.

    "Best Line Equipment has a large dealership network around the tri-state area," said Adam Howard, senior director of sales and government accounts at DEVELON. "By adding the only DEVELON dealership in Maryland, we can continue to build on that momentum and expand into additional territories and markets to help our customers succeed."

    The new dealership is located at 8366 Washington Blvd, Jessup, MD 20794.

    For more information, visit na.develon-ce.com/en/dealers/us-md-jessup.




