Bob Buckley Retires; Joshua Phillips Joins CEG, Superintendent's Profile

Thu December 19, 2019 - Northeast Edition #26
CEG


Joshua Phillips has joined Construction Equipment Guide (CEG) as national sales representative and Superintendent’s Profile as show manager. During Bob Buckley’s tenure with CEG and Superintendent’s Profile, he spearheaded significant and sustained growth of the NYS Highway & Public Works Expo, held annually in Syracuse N.Y., selling out exhibit space for the majority of those years.

Phillips will be replacing the retiring Bob Buckley, who has been trade show manager of Superintendent's Profile and national sales representative of CEG for the past 15 years.

Phillips most recently worked in lumber yard sales for Little Falls Lumber and Little Falls Concrete, based in Little Falls, Albany and Syracuse, N.Y. Prior to that, he worked for Carbone Automotive Group as its fleet and commercial sales manager.

Bob Buckley

During Buckley's tenure with CEG and Superintendent's Profile, he spearheaded significant and sustained growth of the NYS Highway & Public Works Expo, held annually in Syracuse N.Y., selling out exhibit space for the majority of those years.

"I've developed a ton of relationships with customers and will miss the conversations I've been privileged to have with them over the many years," Buckley said. "I'm looking forward to working with Josh [Phillips] and introducing him to our friends and customers. The construction industry and the New York State highway and public works community are both intensely relationship-centered fields and that's been my passion all along during my tenure. Josh has that same passion about relationships and I am confident that all our customers and friends will see that, as well. All of you will be in great hands. I am confident that Josh will be able to step in and continue the excellent service that our customers are accustomed to receiving."

Phillips is excited to get started and will begin meeting with customers immediately.

"People don't buy a product, they buy you," he said. "While we have excellent publications and services, both with Superintendent's Profile and Construction Equipment Guide, bringing advertisers and prospective customers together with our readers begins with trust and never stops. I am excited to carry on Bob's excellent relationships and to continue fostering that trust. We at Profile and CEG care just as much about our advertisers and readers' success and we do ours, and I am proud to be working for a company that truly operates by this standard."

To contact Joshua Phillips, call 315/725-5726 or e-mail jphillips@cegltd.com. CEG



