    Bobcat Announces Backyard Makeover Contest

    Thu July 06, 2023 - National Edition
    Bobcat


    Bobcat Company is announcing the chance to win a $25,000 backyard makeover, along with the opportunity to meet country music superstar Justin Moore.

    Bobcat equipment is a staple for any backyard renovation, and the company is putting its equipment to work to give one winner the backyard of their dreams with a prize valued at $25,000. The winner will work with their local Bobcat dealer to create their dream backyard.

    In addition to the backyard makeover, the winner will have the opportunity to meet Moore as he joins the Bobcat team in the renovation project. Moore has been a brand ambassador for Bobcat Company since 2021.

    As an owner and operator of multiple pieces of Bobcat equipment, including a compact loader and compact tractor, Moore keeps busy on his 80-acre property in Arkansas.

    Projects will be evaluated based on originality and creativity in their submission, as well as sharing how this backyard makeover will empower them to accomplish more.

    The contest is open for residents in the United States and Canada. For full contest details, rules and regulations, and to enter for a chance to win, visit bobcat.com/backyardmakeover before July 26.




