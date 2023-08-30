Julie Rummer, who survived an auto accident in 1995 that left her paralyzed as a quadriplegic, is now wheelchair dependent, and often encounters challenges maneuvering in her backyard. While she loves to garden, the dirt and weeds often get stuck in her wheelchair. She would like to makeover her backyard and make it wheelchair accessible so she can be outdoors more often, which she says helps her forget her mobility limitations.

The votes are tallied, and Bobcat Company is thrilled to announce the winner of the Bobcat Backyard Makeover Contest is Julie Rummer from Turlock, Calif.

Rummer will receive a $25,000 backyard makeover using Bobcat equipment to transform her backyard and garden. She also will have the opportunity to meet country music superstar — and Bobcat enthusiast — Justin Moore.

Five finalists were selected based on the originality and creativity in their contest entry submission, as well as sharing the impact of how a backyard makeover would empower them to accomplish more. Rummer's powerful story received the most votes from the public.

Rummer survived an auto accident in 1995 that left her paralyzed as a quadriplegic. She is now wheelchair dependent, and often encounters challenges maneuvering in her backyard. While she loves to garden, the dirt and weeds often get stuck in her wheelchair. She would like to makeover her backyard and make it wheelchair accessible so she can be outdoors more often, which she says helps her forget her mobility limitations.

"We are thrilled to announce Julie Rummer as the winner of the Bobcat Backyard Makeover Contest and can't wait to bring her backyard dreams to life," said Laura Ness Owens, vice president of global brand and communications and North American marketing. "At Bobcat, we are committed to empowering people to conquer their biggest challenges, and we are proud to help Julie in her pursuits by enhancing her backyard."

Rummer and her husband love to entertain family, friends and neighbors at their home. They have dreamt of making improvements to their yard — both visually and to make it more wheelchair-friendly — but haven't had the time or money.

"Gardening is one of my biggest passions and being outdoors makes me forget my daily limitations. I am so incredibly grateful to Bobcat for this opportunity to create a completely accessible yard that will allow me the garden of my dreams," said Rummer. "I've been brought to tears at the thought of winning this contest. The kindness, love and support from my family, friends, neighbors and total strangers has filled my heart."

In addition to the backyard makeover, Rummer will have the opportunity to meet Justin Moore as he joins the Bobcat team in the renovation project. Moore has been a brand ambassador for Bobcat Company since 2021. As an owner and operator of multiple pieces of Bobcat equipment, including a compact loader and compact tractor, Moore keeps busy on his 80-acre property in Arkansas.

In addition to meeting Moore, Rummer will work with an area landscape contractor and her local Bobcat dealer to plan and create her dream backyard.

"Bobcat is known for empowering people and in my case, they are helping me to enjoy more sunshine and time in my happy place — my backyard," said Rummer. "Thank you for your generosity and commitment to lifting people up and helping me find a new path."

Today's top stories