Tue March 22, 2022 - National Edition
For operators looking to make quick, efficient work in tough land management applications, Bobcat has launched two new Brushcat rotary cutter attachments and a full line of redesigned loader drum mulchers. Each model is equipped to powerfully cut, pulverize and clear debris in rough land-clearing jobs.
The 44 in. and 54 in. Brushcat attachments from Bobcat are the smallest two models in the lineup, allowing them to deliver powerful cutting and action and access to areas of untamed growth where larger rotary cutters cannot go. These new size offerings expand the company's current attachment choices for the mini track loader and small articulated loader lines.
The models feature a high-efficiency, direct-drive motor that maximizes hydraulic horsepower for optimal cutting and mulching of tall, thick vegetation in one pass. The high cutting speeds and heavy-duty blades maximize inertia to cut and mulch vegetation up to 2 in. in diameter.
A lightweight, short deck and enhanced oscillation enable the brush cutter to follow ground contours to maintain a clean cut, even on slopes.
These new attachments are compatible with Bobcat's small articulated loaders (L23, L28); mini track loaders (MT85, MT100); and Bobcat's 450 skid-steer loaders and compact track loaders.
Additional Features
Built of high-strength, steel-body construction, the newly redesigned line of drum mulcher attachments provides leading durability and unbeatable performance. The attachments are available in 50-in., 61-in. and 72-in. cutting widths, and are approved for the 700- and 800-Series compact track and skid-steer loaders.
Each size loader drum mulcher makes quick work of utility lines and right-of-way maintenance, site preparation, cleaning/maintaining property, disaster/environmental recovery response and orchard/vineyard maintenance.
The standard 2-speed hydraulic motor provides increased drum torque and quicker drum speed recovery. The 50-in. and 61-in. mulchers come equipped with a pressure gauge to better monitor drum speeds.
Additional Features:
For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.