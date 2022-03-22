Each size loader drum mulcher makes quick work of utility lines and right-of-way maintenance, site preparation, cleaning/maintaining property, disaster/environmental recovery response and orchard/vineyard maintenance.

For operators looking to make quick, efficient work in tough land management applications, Bobcat has launched two new Brushcat rotary cutter attachments and a full line of redesigned loader drum mulchers. Each model is equipped to powerfully cut, pulverize and clear debris in rough land-clearing jobs.

Brushcat Rotary Cutters for Mini Track Loaders, Small Articulated Loaders

The 44 in. and 54 in. Brushcat attachments from Bobcat are the smallest two models in the lineup, allowing them to deliver powerful cutting and action and access to areas of untamed growth where larger rotary cutters cannot go. These new size offerings expand the company's current attachment choices for the mini track loader and small articulated loader lines.

The models feature a high-efficiency, direct-drive motor that maximizes hydraulic horsepower for optimal cutting and mulching of tall, thick vegetation in one pass. The high cutting speeds and heavy-duty blades maximize inertia to cut and mulch vegetation up to 2 in. in diameter.

A lightweight, short deck and enhanced oscillation enable the brush cutter to follow ground contours to maintain a clean cut, even on slopes.

These new attachments are compatible with Bobcat's small articulated loaders (L23, L28); mini track loaders (MT85, MT100); and Bobcat's 450 skid-steer loaders and compact track loaders.

Additional Features

The oscillating deck follows the ground contour for an even and consistent cut on flat ground, slopes and uneven terrain.

The open, front-deck design allows for clear operator visibility to the cutting path.

At just 4-ft. wide and just under 5-ft. wide, the new Brushcat attachments provide greater access to hard-to-reach areas of heavy overgrowth.

The rear roller blocks debris from flying out the back, improves maneuverability and prevents the attachment from gouging into the ground.

Skid shoes prevent the deck from digging into inclines and are replaceable for easy maintenance and increased uptime.

Redesigned Loader Drum Mulchers

Built of high-strength, steel-body construction, the newly redesigned line of drum mulcher attachments provides leading durability and unbeatable performance. The attachments are available in 50-in., 61-in. and 72-in. cutting widths, and are approved for the 700- and 800-Series compact track and skid-steer loaders.

Each size loader drum mulcher makes quick work of utility lines and right-of-way maintenance, site preparation, cleaning/maintaining property, disaster/environmental recovery response and orchard/vineyard maintenance.

The standard 2-speed hydraulic motor provides increased drum torque and quicker drum speed recovery. The 50-in. and 61-in. mulchers come equipped with a pressure gauge to better monitor drum speeds.

Additional Features:

Heavy-duty carbide teeth rip through hard and soft woods, providing long life and uptime protection.

Depth control rings, a feature of the optional drum, limit engagement of the cutting teeth for more efficient operation and a consistent mulch. (Available on the 50-in. and 61-in. drum mulcher).

Compact size of the drum mulcher accommodates tough tree removal jobs of up to 8 in.

Reinforced push bar and optional low-profile front gate provide optimal visibility to the drum and cutting teeth.

Hydraulic drum break brings drum rotation to a stop within 20 seconds after deactivating the auxiliary hydraulics.

Redesigned hydraulic block and drive components enhance durability.

Bolt-on skid shoes are replaceable for greater convenience and operator uptime.

Durable connection points support leading durability and operator uptime.

Hose clamps and hose sling protect hydraulic hoses from kinking, contact wear and entanglement.

Rear debris chains obstruct debris thrown toward the rear of the attachment.

