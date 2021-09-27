The E35 mini excavator is the latest addition to the popular R2-Series family.

Bobcat Company invites the media to stop by booth #K-185 to see several of the brand's latest machine innovations, including the all-new E35 R2-Series mini excavator.

The E35 mini excavator is the latest addition to the popular R2-Series family. Operators will experience the ultimate in precision with the E35s low-effort joysticks and new hydraulic control valve, which provides enhanced machine control and ease, according to the manufacturer.

The new hydraulic control valve offers improved metering for smooth controllability and natural, finite movement of the workgroup and great joystick feedback. Operators will enjoy precise and predictable operation — plus fast cycle times — for productive digging, level grading and more.

For generations, Bobcat equipment has been known for being one of the most versatile compact equipment choices on the market. That tradition continues with the E35, designed to help operators get more utilization from one machine to tackle a variety of demanding tasks. Key new features include an integrated lift eye, arm-mounted auxiliary couplers and LED work lights. Key optional add-ons include a larger 7-inch touch display, clamp with diverter valve and a high-back heated seat with headrest.

Additional Equipment on Display

Along with the new TL619 and UW65, Bobcat also will have several latest models on display:

R-Series Loaders (T66, S76)

Utility Vehicles (UV34 Gas)

Toolcat Utility Work Vehicle (UW56)

Mini Excavator (E42 R-Series)

Small Articulated Loader (L28)

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

Mini Track Loader (MT100)

