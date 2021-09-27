Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Bobcat Debuts New Compact Excavator, Showcases Product Innovations at the 2021 Utility Expo

Mon September 27, 2021 - National Edition
Bobcat


The E35 mini excavator is the latest addition to the popular R2-Series family.
The E35 mini excavator is the latest addition to the popular R2-Series family.
The E35 mini excavator is the latest addition to the popular R2-Series family. The T66 loader also was on display.

Bobcat Company invites the media to stop by booth #K-185 to see several of the brand's latest machine innovations, including the all-new E35 R2-Series mini excavator.

The E35 mini excavator is the latest addition to the popular R2-Series family. Operators will experience the ultimate in precision with the E35s low-effort joysticks and new hydraulic control valve, which provides enhanced machine control and ease, according to the manufacturer.

The new hydraulic control valve offers improved metering for smooth controllability and natural, finite movement of the workgroup and great joystick feedback. Operators will enjoy precise and predictable operation — plus fast cycle times — for productive digging, level grading and more.

For generations, Bobcat equipment has been known for being one of the most versatile compact equipment choices on the market. That tradition continues with the E35, designed to help operators get more utilization from one machine to tackle a variety of demanding tasks. Key new features include an integrated lift eye, arm-mounted auxiliary couplers and LED work lights. Key optional add-ons include a larger 7-inch touch display, clamp with diverter valve and a high-back heated seat with headrest.

Additional Equipment on Display

Along with the new TL619 and UW65, Bobcat also will have several latest models on display:

  • R-Series Loaders (T66, S76)
  • Utility Vehicles (UV34 Gas)
  • Toolcat Utility Work Vehicle (UW56)
  • Mini Excavator (E42 R-Series)
  • Small Articulated Loader (L28)

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

  • Mini Track Loader (MT100)



Today's top stories

Crews Prescribe Diverging Diamond Interchange to Remedy Woes in Maryland

Ritchie Bros. to Acquire Parts, Service Technology Company SmartEquip

Officials Reveal Top Technology Trends in Construction

Almeda-Genoa Constructors Rebuilds $815 Houston Highway

Net-Zero Arrives: e-Revolution Picks Up Steam

Rock Slide Road Cleanup, Repair Enters Home Stretch

Merchants Bridge Reconstruction Project Reaches Major Milestone

NY Looking for Proposals to Rehab 91-Year-Old Conklingville Dam



 

Read more about...

Bobcat Compact Excavators Excavators Mini / Compact Equipment New Products The Utility Expo






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo