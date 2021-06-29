The E88 comes equipped with dual-flange track rollers, integrated counterweight, extra machine weight and added track on ground.

Bobcat's new E88 compact excavator provides up to a 14 percent increase in over-the-side lift capacity, as compared to the previous generation, which is perfect for a variety of demanding tasks, according to the manufacturer.

The E88 comes equipped with dual-flange track rollers, integrated counterweight, extra machine weight and added track on ground. These new undercarriage improvements offer increased over-the-side lift capacity allowing operators to dig with greater confidence over the side of the machine. Smilar to other Bobcat compact excavators, the E88's Tier IV turbocharged Bobcat engine achieves emissions compliance without the use of a diesel particulate filter (DPF) or selective catalyst reduction (SCR). This means fewer components for easier maintenance, plus no work stoppage due to DPF regeneration.

"We are excited to welcome the E88 to the world-class Bobcat excavator lineup," said Mike Wetzel, director of product management of Doosan Bobcat North America. "The new model is designed for performance, ruggedness and operator convenience. The R2-Series takes the key benefits from the prior generations with new improvements in lift performance, work group fine control and ride smoothness to push what is possible in a compact machine. The E88 is poised to help customers tackle the toughest jobs in a compact product."

Peak Performance, Uptime in a Compact Package

Owners and operators looking for leading lift capability will find it — and then some — within the narrow footprint of the new Bobcat E88, according to the manufactuer. Along with the added confidence in over the-side performance, the excellent slewing ability lends the ability to push productivity higher.

Increased distance from sprocket to idler puts more track on the ground, which adds stability and helps to prevent a rocking sensation while lifting heavier loads. Improvements to the track design increase uptime and the overall life of the tracks, as well. Also, increased machine weight gives operators a rock-solid base for strong productivity, especially during the tough digging and heavy lifting tasks.

The E88 is powered by a newly redesigned Bobcat engine that delivers efficiency and performance, plus simplified routine maintenance. It also improves cold-weather operation and includes a variety of features that make maintenance and service more convenient. The new low-effort joysticks coupled with the new hydraulic control valve offers improved metering, movement and controllability, enabling a quick, smooth and precise work group for ultimate operator control.

Achieve More With Operator-Focused Features Built Throughout

The E88 is designed to help operators get more utilization from one machine to tackle a variety of demanding tasks. Key new features include integrated lift eye, optional clamp diverter valve and an add-on counterweight option to propel lift capacity even higher.

In addition, the E88 features an optional angle blade, important for fast backfilling and grading. This feature allows operators to angle the machine's backfill blade 25 degrees left or right to direct spoil from one side to the other — without forming windrows on both sides of the blade. A great range of downward positioning ability enables the perfect angle for stabilizing the machine on uneven surfaces or while trenching at an angle. The blade also is ideal for "dust panning" material into the bucket, providing extra versatility for jobsite cleanup.

Designed With the Operator in Mind

The E88 cab is designed to enhance operator efficiency, performance and comfort. The spacious interior houses an easy-to-reach control pattern selector right underneath the seat, so operators can switch between ISO and standard controls without getting up or over-reaching. The optional automatic heating and air conditioning adjusts depending on the temperature of the cab, keeping operators in a comfortable environment. An optional high-back, heated seat with headrest provides added support for long hours of operation and serves as a complement to the automatic climate control feature.

Owners have the option to add on a waterproof, chemically hardened 7-in. touch display — the most advanced compact equipment in-cab display available. Via a wide and easy-to-use touch screen, operators can access their mobile devices via Bluetooth, connect with their dealer or customer easily through a quick contacts option and secure convenient touch operation without the inconvenience of glove removal.

Additional Standard Features Include:

Low-effort joysticks;

Auto-idle;

Auto-shift;

Two-speed travel;

Auxiliary hydraulics with arm-mounted couplers and selectable flow rates;

LED work lights;

Password-protected keyless start;

5-in. display;

Long arm;

Fingertip auxiliary hydraulics;

Fingertip boom swing control; and

Machine IQ (basic subscription)

Additional Upgrade Options Include:

7 in. touch display;

Rearview camera;

Heated high-back seat with headrest;

Automatic heating and air conditioning;

Angle blade;

Clamp diverter valve for enhanced hydraulic clamp functionality;

Hydraulic pin grabber for quick attachment changes;

Add-on counterweight;

Steel tracks;

Segmented tracks;

Protection Plus extended warranty; and

Machine IQ (health and security package)

R-2 Series E88 Product Specs

Engine: Bobcat turbo diesel engine

Gross power, hp (kW): 65.4 (48.7)

Operating weight: 19,600 lbs.

Auxiliary hydraulics flow: 25.1 GPM

Reach: 282.5 in.

Dig depth: 182 in.

Width: 86.6 in.

For more information, visit www.bobcat.com.

