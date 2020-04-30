--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Bobcat Introduces UV34, UV34XL Gas Utility Vehicles With Enhanced Performance

Thu April 30, 2020 - National Edition
Bobcat


With more material added to the frame, suspension components, wheel hubs and sealed wheel bearings, Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL utility vehicles offer heightened durability. An independent rear suspension with sway bar provides improved ride quality and handling. Bobcat UV34 utility vehicles offer seating for an operator and two passengers, while the extended UV34XL has room for an operator and five passengers.

Meeting the most challenging work conditions is easier with the new 2020 Bobcat UV34 and UV34XL gas utility vehicles.

These UV34 and UV34XL gas models have an all-new chassis for increased durability and ride quality, an enhanced suspension system, increased towing capacity, a new gas engine and more integrated accessories, according to the manufacturer.

High Performance and Power

Operators can stay equipped for any situation with the new UV34 and UV34XL gas utility vehicles – they can carry more equipment, bring more help along for the job and save hours of manual labor.

A newly designed 39.9 hp two-cylinder SOHC engine delivers generous horsepower and hard-working performance. Operators will experience more power than ever before; the large, 900-watt stator offers increased output for electric-powered attachments.

Improved Ride Quality and Comfort

The new UV34 and UV34XL gas utility vehicles are designed with an all-new chassis that gives operators additional comfort, strength and performance for the job.

The chassis design improves ground clearance and off-road capability while allowing more range of motion in the suspension for superior ride quality – a feature further enhanced with added seat contours that are designed for maximum comfort and support during operation.

Bobcat UV34 utility vehicles offer seating for an operator and two passengers, while the extended UV34XL has room for an operator and five passengers.

All-new shocks and springs, plus stronger drive components push through challenging jobs, boosting operator productivity without sacrificing ride quality.

Improved ride quality also is a focus of the new cab design featuring a low, wide cab opening that allows for easy entry and exit. Updated instrumentation throughout the cab makes operation more intuitive, while larger controls and gauges improve visibility and ease of use.

Improved sealing on the optional enclosed cab keeps operators and interior alike shielded from dust and debris, and it ensures optimal heating performance. More in-dash storage was added to the new cab design along with a flip-up seat for stowaway convenience of larger items.

Work-Focused Hauling and Towing

The UV34 and UV34XL utility vehicles are designed with a rugged cargo box that leads the industry in size and payload capacity. The greater payload capacity allows operators to haul more, and in turn, maximize time on a job site, farm, acreage or grounds maintenance project. The large cargo box can be emptied manually or with an optional powered cargo box lift.

Bobcat UV34 utility vehicles can carry up to 1,250 lbs. The 2-in. receiver hitch on Bobcat utility vehicles can easily tow up to 2,500 lbs. of trailered equipment and materials.

Accessories

The new Bobcat utility vehicles can be customized with a variety of kits and accessories, including LED working lights, radio, brush guard and in-cab heater, cargo box divider and a lockable tool box. A complete list of approved kits and accessories is available on Bobcat.com.



