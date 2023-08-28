Bobcat Company presented a check for $1.2 million to The Village, representing the company’s total donations while serving as the annual tournament’s title sponsor. (L-R) are North Dakota Open Tournament Director Mark Johnson; Bobcat NA President Mike Ballweber; and David Newman of The Village Family Service Center.

The 59th annual Bobcat North Dakota Open brought exciting pro and amateur golf to the Fargo Country Club Aug. 25 to 27, while also supporting The Village Family Service Center, a local non-profit agency dedicated to improving the lives of area children and families.

Andre Metzger won the tournament, becoming the first player to ever win the Bobcat North Dakota Open tournament four times.

Tied for second place, behind Metzger, was Zander Winston and Chris Gilman. Ian Siminoch topped the amateur division of the tournament.

Bobcat Company has served as the lead corporate sponsor for the tournament since 1984, donating more than $1.2 million in support of The Village's community outreach services.

"All of us at Bobcat Company are proud to support this annual tournament and the greater Fargo-area community," said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. "The Bobcat North Dakota Open is a great way to host and showcase pro and amateur golf talent while also helping The Village build a brighter future for area kids and families in need of our support."

The three-day pro-am golf tournament concluded with an awards presentation during which Bobcat representatives presented a check for $1.2 million to Kelly Olson, president and CEO of The Village. The check represents Bobcat Company's total donations while serving as the annual tournament's title sponsor.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Bobcat Company," said Kelly Olson, president and CEO of The Village Family Service Center. "Their generosity is truly making a difference in the lives of the people we serve, and we look forward to continuing this important partnership in the years to come."

Other major sponsors of the tournament were: Bell Bank, Bremer Bank, D-S Beverages, J & M Printing, Lapham-Hickey Steel Corp, Lenker Consulting and Swanston Equipment Corporation.

A large field of amateur golfers were paired with pros during the rounds. The tournament's events also included a kick-off celebration, barbeque and a Big Brothers Big Sisters program golf clinic for children who each received a set of junior golf clubs courtesy of the North Dakota Golf Association.

The 59th annual Bobcat North Dakota Open is a part of the Dakotas Tour, an 18-event, professional golf tour played in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.

About the Dakotas Tour

The Dakotas Tour is a developmental tour that has served as a starting point for many young pros coming out of college, wanting to sharpen their game prior to a shot at the PGA, Nationwide or Champions tours. The Dakotas Tour is an 18-event professional golf tour played in the Midwest states of Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota. Professional golfers play for a total of about $750,000 over the course of a quick nine weeks, starting the week before the Fourth of July and ending the week after Labor Day.

About The Village Family Service Center

The Village Family Service Center enhances the lives of individuals and families through behavioral health and community services. Expertly trained counselors help those dealing with a wide range of issues — addiction, depression, trauma and more. The Village also offers a mentoring program, an employee assistance program and workplace training services.

The Village has offices across North Dakota and Minnesota and reaches more than 76,000 people each year.

